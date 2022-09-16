From embarassed to grateful: a netball star's Te Reo Māori journey

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit, left, and her sister Te Paea Selby-Rickit grew up immersed in te ao Māori. She says it’s important for rangatahi to see people speaking Te Reo because it builds their confidence. [File photo]

Netball star Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit grew up thinking everyone in Aotearoa spoke Te Reo Māori.

Living in Ōtaki, her mother had made a concerted effort to ensure she and her siblings grew up immersed in te ao Māori; and while Selby-Rickit used to feel awkward about this – she’s now grateful for the experience.

It’s not that she was embarrassed to be Māori, she said, but more a case of feeling self-conscious and uncool because she “couldn’t speak English properly.”

These days, she considers herself lucky to have grown up knowing where she comes from and the customs of her iwi.

Selby-Rickit (Ngāti Raukawa) lives between her whānau home in Ōtaki and Murihiku, where she’s the vice captain for the Southern Steel Netball team.

When she moved to Waihōpai as a 16-year-old, she went from speaking Te Reo 80 to 95% of the time to not at all.

It wasn’t until her sister Te Paea Selby-Rickit joined her a few years later that she realised how much the time outside of her comfort bubble impacted her fluency.

“I didn’t know how much I had lost. Your ability to speak it without thinking changes,” she said.

But she also noticed how quickly it returned when she immersed herself again.

Selby-Rickit’s grandparents were of a generation who had been punished for speaking Te Reo, she said, but her mum studied the language academically.

“Mum decided she wanted to learn – and not just the odd word."

Selby-Rickit reckons her mum was brave for placing her and her siblings in kōhanga reo (Māori language preschool) and full immersion primary school when these were first being developed and there was “no real curriculum”.

“When I look back, they had no idea what was going to happen. Teachers would take us into the bush. We just explored, sang songs. Our parents were crazy trusting the system.”

But as a result, Te Reo was normalised for Selby-Rickit, who remembers even local shopkeepers speaking it.

“It was just a natural thing, and it wasn’t until I moved out that I realised English was the dominant language.”

Her mum understood that “you have to fully immerse yourself in Māori to learn it,” and trusted that she would learn English eventually, Selby-Rickit said.

She was excited to be hearing Te Reo on the news and to see sports stars speaking the language.

Normalisation of the language helped rangatahi Māori feel more confident in their identity, she said.

And even as a native Te Reo speaker, Selby-Rickit is still taking courses to improve her skill.

“Sometimes my Te Reo Māori is not at the level it could be.”

She encouraged Kiwis to be open to learning.

“I know some people don’t like hearing it and don’t like not understanding but being open to learning helps the whole country in the end. If everyone’s thriving the country thrives.”