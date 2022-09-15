Te Ara Reo installation on waterfront delights Wellington commuters

Commuters on the Wellington waterfront enjoy the sights and sounds of the Te Ara Reo, an audiovisual art installation for Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori, on September 15.

Commuters soaked up the sights, sounds and pride of Tui Hui Ahurei Reo Māori on the Wellington waterfront on Thursday morning.

Waru (AJ) Sullivan was walking through the Te Ara Reo installation near the TSB Arena on a sunny, still Wellington morning.

“It makes me proud to be Māori and a New Zealander,” Sullivan said.

He said he saw a lot more Māori and te reo in New Zealand society and felt the celebration of Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori was “heading in the right direction”.

“”We should embrace the culture, not just as arts and performance but as an integral part, woven into our society,” he said.

Sullivan said te reo was beautiful to hear in conversation and he was envious of those who spoke fluently. “It’s like music, it’s like a song.”

Bill Hickman/Stuff Waru (AJ) Sullivan says te reo spoken fluently is “like a song”.

This month Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara celebrated 50 years since the Māori Language Petition was delivered to Parliament in 1972.

The petition called for the revitalisation of the Māori language and was delivered by Hana Te Hemara with support from Te Reo Māori Society of Victoria University and Ngā Tamatoa of The University of Auckland.

Te Ara Reo is amongst a series of arts experiences that champion te reo Māori in the city.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Te Ara Reo and audio filled pathway on the Wellington waterfront is a part of a series of arts experience that champion te reo in the city during September.

The illuminated, audio-filled pathway surrounds people with sounds of wind, sea, birdlife, rustling piupiu and voices of welcome, song, stories, karanga and poi.

The installation was created collaboratively by mana whenua and Pōneke-based creatives and cultural practitioners and was inspired by a kōrero, shared by Taranaki leader Kura Moeahu, reimagining a time when te reo Māori was the only language spoken in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Emma Udell and Tim Coker on the Wellington waterfront. A busy stream of commuters engaged in the Te Ara Māori installation that Udell says feels ‘’spiritual and out of the ordinary’’ on Thursday.

Emma Udell and Tim Coker were enjoying the installation after taking the ferry across from Eastbourne.

“It feels really spiritual as you’re walking through. It’s beautiful and out of the ordinary,” Udell said.

Andrew McMillan was “really enthused” by discovering the installation on his way to work.

“It’s ethereal. It has a sense of history but a feeling of the future as well,” McMillan said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Andrew McMillan says the Te Ara Reo installation has a sense of history with an eye towards the future.

McMillan said spending time overseas and seeing New Zealand from afar had made him “really proud of our efforts to embrace biculturalism”.

He said te reo was an important element of those efforts.

“I’m a real supporter of te reo. I know my pepeha, even a ‘kia ora’ is a start.”