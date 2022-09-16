Why casual comments like 'You don't look Māori' cause real harm

Māori sociologist Professor Joanna Kidman said comments about a person’s appearance can be quite harmful when that person receives those comments regularly.

Casual comments about a person’s appearance can be harmful when they are part of a marginalised group who probably receive similar comments every day, a sociologist says.

It follows an apology from Massey University senior lecturer Dr Chris Galloway to two Māori students after he told them they “don’t look Māori”.

The students, who were representing the university's Te Waka ō Ngā Ākonga Māori (Māori Students Association) when Galloway made the comment, said the comment was “highly racist” and “extremely invalidating”.

Victoria University of Wellington Professor of Māori Education and sociologist Joanna Kidman​ (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa) said Māori, Pasifika and people of colour experience forms of microaggression regularly, if not every day.

Microaggression is a subtle form of discrimination or prejudice and includes comments about or the exclusion of marginalised groups.

SUPPLIED Massey University senior lecturer Dr Chris Galloway told two Māori students: “I hope this isn’t offensive, but you guys don’t look Māori at all.”

“Those very small ways of making explicit that those people who are already in marginalised groups are somehow different or other than the norm,” Kidman said.

These comments on their own might seem casual to the person making them, but could be quite harmful to someone who receives a “deluge” of similar comments.

“When you hear comments that are based on your appearance and how you present to people in positions of power... it can be incredibly hurtful.”

Kidman added that it was “just about impossible” to create healthy and constructive learning environments at universities if people are judged by the colour of their skin.

Many Māori students are the first in their whānau to attend university, which was true for Kidman.

“You already begin to feel like you’re different in some way.”

Mature conversations were needed within academia to find what drives microaggression and how to prevent it.

“Universities are places where academics have an enormous amount of power.”

“When not dealt with well, it exacerbates the harm.”

The consequences of microaggressive comments could be that students lose confidence and the ability to do well in their studies or make them question whether university is a good place for them.

In his apology to the Massey University students, Galloway acknowledged that his comment was “thoughtless, insensitive, and inappropriate”.

“I have reflected on the complaint and now realise there are underlying concerns and issues of which I was quite unaware,” he wrote.

“I recognise my need to undertake further suitable cultural training to ensure that in future my behaviour shows proper awareness of these matters.”

He had reached out to his local marae and his Māori support person had spoken with him about whakapapa. He would also enrol in a university cultural awareness course.

A university spokesperson said it took complaints of racism very seriously and that Galloway’s actions had been addressed as per the university’s current policy and procedures.