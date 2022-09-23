School kapa haka qualifier reflects revitalisation of tikanga Māori

There were many firsts at this year’s kapa haka festival, Te Huinga Whetū.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Tickets sold out for the first time for the school children’s event at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre last week, hosted by Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui Māori Cultural Council.

Several schools took part for the first time in the regional primary school qualifier for the biennial national competition, Te Mana Kuratahi (TMK) – due to be hosted for the first time in Te Waipounamu (the South Island), in Nelson next year.

And as hosts of the upcoming TMK, three kapa (groups) from schools and kura in Te Tauihu (the top of the South Island) qualified, compared to the usual two.

SUPPLIED Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia te Matangi performing at Te Huinga Whetū 2022, the school kapa haka festival hosted by Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui Māori Cultural Council.

Going through in first place, coming top in every category, was Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia te Matangi, based in Richmond.

Te Pītau Whakarei/Nelson Intermediate qualified in second, and Ngā Mātātupu from Parklands School in Motueka third.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia te Matangi pouako (teacher) Wirihana de Thierry-Lukitau said it was a privilege for the kura to join the other kapa at the event and celebrate the continual growth of kapa haka in the rohe (region).

Melissa Banks Photography/Supplied Te Pītau Whakarei from Nelson Intermediate School, performing at kapa haka competition Te Huinga Whetū 2022 in Nelson. From left, Shade Tepu, Brooklyn Tuson, Mahina Taylor-Young, Naarah Ngawaka.

“Kapa haka for many years has been the vehicle for our people here in Te Tauihu to reconnect with their Māoritanga.

“Kapa haka is an extension of our ākonga and the principles in which our values are founded upon. It is a means of expression, sharing of stories and a way of retaining our reo (language) and tikanga (practices).

“As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Te Petihana Reo Māori (the Māori Language Petition), we acknowledge those that have gone before us. Their sacrifices for our reo rangatira and tikanga has paved the way that we may continue to speak and practice today.”

Melissa Banks Photography/Supplied Sifa Pongipongi and Tia Herewini performing with Ngā Mātātupu from Parklands School, at kapa haka competition Te Huinga Whetū 2022 in Nelson.

A total of 18 kapa (groups) performed at Te Huinga Whetū – 15 as competitive entries compared to seven at the last festival, in 2020.

Three high school kapa competed in the secondary schools division.

Ngā Aho Rau, the combined rōpū (group) from Nelson College and Nelson College for Girls took first place, fresh from competing at the national competition, Te Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua ki Aotearoa 2022, in Auckland two days before.

Melissa Banks Photography/Supplied Ali May Ngaruhe from the Nelson College & Nelson College for Girls kapa, Ngā Aho Rau, performing at kapa haka competition Te Huinga Whetū 2022 in Nelson.

Ngā Aho Rau tutor and Nelson College teacher of Te Reo Māori, Wayne Hippolite, said it was “massive” to perform at Te Huinga Whetū, in front of whānau, friends and supporters, as a way to thank them for their support.

This was the first time in 20 years that a group combining the two colleges had been set up, and came ahead of the introduction of Māori immersion classes for the two schools in 2023, he said.

“There’s a lot that’s happening ... that’s supporting the dreams and aspirations of our kids.”

Melissa Banks Photography/Supplied Te Rōpū o Wikitoria from Victory Primary School performing at kapa haka competition, Te Huinga Whetū 2022, in Nelson. From left, Waiata Randall, Tia Te Ariki, Te Ahi Cumming, Indiana Wilson.

Broadgreen Intermediate entered a competitive team for the first time in 16 years.

Kapa haka teacher at the school, Stacey Davis, said that built on the introduction of bilingual classes at the school this year, and helped encourage students.

“I think it [kapa haka] gives them a sense of belonging.

“We’ve got some students in our rōpū (group) that really struggle with kura, struggle with school in general, but can come and do [haka] for seven hours in a row without any issues.

“It gives them something to strive for and it’s a goal that’s never going to shift for them, but it’s that goal that they can meet all the time and succeed in.”

Organisers said around 100 volunteers were involved in the one day competition, but TMK would be a five day event, from Oct 29 – Nov 3 in 2023, and more volunteers were needed.