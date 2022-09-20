New pou whenua unveiled to protect Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill

Chilly Canterbury winds lashed loudly at three upright covers before they were removed to reveal striking new pou whenua at one of the country’s most iconic locations.

Mana whenua – Ngāi Tūāhuriri – and manuhiri (visitors) gathered at Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill on Tuesday to unveil three pou whenua of ancestors connected to the whenua (land), made by master carver Riki Manuel (Ngāti Porou), and information panels and shelter art by Fayne Robinson (Ngāi Tahu).

One figure faces and greets those entering the grounds, another acknowledges the maunga (mountains), and another the large limestone boulders that have made the site, about an hour from Christchurch, internationally renowned.

For hapū, they mark the start of educating visitors on Kura Tawhiti’s cultural significance and history, especially now the borders are open.

Previously attracting more than 100,000 annual visitors, the Department of Conservation/Te Papa Atawhai (DOC) revamp in collaboration with Ngāi Tūāhuriri whānui will better protect and celebrate the reserve.

It is one of 14 tōpuni sites in Te Waipounamu – legally recognised as culturally significant in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā – along with land like Aoraki/Mount Cook, Matakaea/Shag Point and Ripapa Island.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The new pou whenua at Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill are surrounded by snowy peaked mountains on one side.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri spokesperson Joseph Hullen said the three pou whenua depicting their tīpuna stand as kaitiaki over the site, and represent the rangatiratanga of the hapū and the tōpuni status of the whenua.

“This is an opportunity for place-based storytelling, for us to tell our stories, our way, for all visitors to enjoy.

“We want to bring our tamariki and mokopuna here, and they can see themselves in this place.”

The stories shared on the information panels are from Ngāi Tahu tīpuna who were alive in the late 1800s, recorded in Ngāi Tahu manuscripts and by early European historians.

The narratives cover Ngāi Tahu history, and that of Ngāi Tūāhuriri which is the hapū that descends from the ancestor Tūāhuriri and holds rangatiratanga over Kura Tawhiti.

The paths and information panels would help guide visitors on tikanga at the site – where previously it had been disrespected with inappropriate toileting and graffiti on the rocks – and help preserve the rare plant life and ancient rock art that remains.

It required a “pragmatic approach” to protecting the reserve which was popular among climbers.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Master carver Riki Manuel, left, and metal fabricator Brent Brownlee created the pou whenua which now stand watch over Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill.

Manuel said he was proud to see his and Robinson’s mahi (work), and the stories of mana whenua standing proud.

“This is a special place to me. I’ve come past here most of my life when I was living on the coast.”

Conservation Minister Poto Williams said it was her first time at Kura Tawhiti, and at first glance it reminded her of the Polynesian island Rapa Nui (Easter Island).

Manuel intentionally carving the faces of the Ngāi Tūāhuriri tīpuna (ancestors) as Polynesian “connects the Polynesian story to this place”.

DOC started working with mana whenua in 1999 with a small contract clearing the site and maintaining the paths, but they had been collaborating on the upgrades for four years.

“It’s a great opportunity to reaffirm these commitments to each other and the community.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff “I feel very connected to this place,” Conservation Minister Poto Williams says.

DOC Eastern South Island operations director Jo Macpherson said the upgrades would not only educate and celebrate the cultural significance of one of the places in its care, but would also protect the fragile ecosystem.

It was “incredibly rewarding” to see the results of working with Ngāi Tūāhuriri whānui to restore their values into this site and gift visitors with the chance to connect with its cultural, spiritual and historical significance.

Visitor numbers at the “hugely popular site” were expected to increase, she said.

“The ecology of the site is fragile and can be damaged by large numbers of people walking through it.”

Kura Tawhiti means “the treasure from a distant land”, and the site was claimed by the Ngāi Tūāhuriri ancestor Tūrākautahi and Tane Tiki, sons of celebrated chief Tūāhuriri who make up two of the pou whenua.

Words of the tīpuna who inspired the cloaked and feathered pou whenua include those of Tūrākautahi, who said: “Ko Kuratawhiti te maunga, ko au te takata.” (“Kuratawhiti is the mountain, and I am the man.”)

Tane Tiki said: “Mōku tēnā maunga, kia maro ai a Hinemihi rāua ko Hutika i te maro-kākāpō” - (“Whata-a-rama is mine, to clothe my daughters Hine-mihi and Hutika in kilts made from kākāpō.”)

The nearby mountains were famed for kākāpō, and they wanted their soft skins and glowing green feathers for clothing to be worn by their daughters.

The third pou whenua is Tawhitinui, a passenger on the Ārai Te Uru waka which left from Itaitewhenua said to be beyond Hawaiki.

As the waka travelled down the coast from Kaikōura to Moeraki, many of the passengers slipped overboard and swam ashore, among them Tawhitinui, Waimakariri and Tawera.

Tawhitinui became Kura Tawhiti while Waimakariri changed into a river, and Tawera became Mt Torlesse.