The Russian mother-of-two who's always had a fascination with New Zealand

Viktoria Gibbons, pictured with 11-month-old daughter Sofia, talks about how she made her dreams come true moving from Russia to New Zealand.

Growing up in South Siberia, Viktoria Gibbons wondered what those little islands on the world map were and what people did there.

In her adult life, moving to Aotearoa New Zealand from Russia would become her goal.

She visited a Russian friend who had emigrated here and knew as soon as she stepped off the plane that she wanted to do the same.

“Just the smell in the air, not being polluted, and so I made it my wish: I want to live here,” she said. “But I had no idea how I was going to do it. I had no money to go study, and I couldn't speak English – not many people in Russia do.”

After a few years and a few visits, and four failed attempts with immigration, Gibbons’ wish came true and she has now applied for citizenship.

She met her husband, Christopher, in Wellington, with whom she has two children: 3.5-year-old William, and 11-month-old Sofia.

She speaks only Russian to the children.

“If not me, then who will they learn from? One day, I would like to take them back to Russia to see where I came from.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Gibbons met her Kiwi husband in Wellington before the family moved to Taranaki two years ago for the lifestyle and affordable housing.

She cooks the children Russian food, such as buckwheat and barley, and also follows Russian traditions including orthodox Easter, where she colours boiled eggs with her youngsters.

It’s something she loved doing as a child, and now her kids love it too.

“And for New Year we have Ded Moroz – that’s sort of Santa – who comes and puts presents under the Christmas tree.

“So my kids need to put a bowl under the tree on the 31st of December, and once they wake up on the 1st of January, there will be presents for them.

“That’s something my parents did with us, and I keep this tradition.”

The family moved to Taranaki two years ago and are loving it.

They came for the surf, the lifestyle, and the more affordable housing.

Gibbons says the New Zealand people she has met however have been nothing but welcoming, and she has not experienced any negative situations from being an immigrant.

People always want to ask what brought her here.

“When people hear I am from Russia, they are really interested. People here don’t seem to know much about it.”

It has been eight years since Gibbons left Russia, and she has not been back.

While she misses her parents, who visited before she had children, she would not return to Russia.

She knows her parents are safe from the Ukraine war in Siberia.

“My parents didn't like the idea of me moving here. They say, ‘Why? Why so far away?’ I'm like, ‘One day. I'll show you’.

“And they came in 2016, and they saw this beautiful country, and they understood.”