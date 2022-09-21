Pacific increases efforts to combat transnational crime

Jay Caldwell, director of the Australia Pacific Security College, chats with security expert Jose Sousa-Santos in Wellington.

Law enforcement agencies in the Pacific are now focusing on a series of actions to drive a more effective response to transnational crime in the region.

The recommendations are part of a report released by the Pacific Regional Law Enforcement Conference group last week.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) also identified the Pacific as a transit point for drug and human trafficking routes including Aotearoa New Zealand.

The UN said several reports from its drugs and crime unit released over the past decade revealed that transnational organised crime was more prominent in the Pacific than it was in the 1980s.

The actions in the report were also discussed at a regional law enforcement conference, organised by the Australian Pacific Security College, in Fiji last month.

College director Jay Caldwell warned that drug trafficking and other transnational criminal activity in the Pacific had evolved significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PICP The Pacific is being challenged to think about how existing networks can be better utilised to build relationships and share information to address transnational crime. Delegates at a regional law enforcement conference in Fiji.

“This includes a rise in local actors' participation in transnational criminal networks,” he said.

“The conference was the first large-scale meeting of police, customs, and immigration officials from across the region with academic partners,” Caldwell said.

The Pacific Transnational Crime Conference Report also outlines key threats from transnational and organised crime (TNOC) in the region, Caldwell said.

He said these included financial crime and corruption, regional trafficking and production of drugs and criminal deportations to the Pacific.

“The report also discusses opportunities for collaboration between regional law enforcement agencies. These included harmonising engagement between Transnational Crime Units across the region, improving legislative frameworks addressing TNOC across countries, increasing maritime domain awareness co-ordination and matching law enforcement technology offerings with local capabilities and ownership,” Caldwell said.

“The actions focused on improvements in collaboration between customs, police and immigration. The actions are now being considered by heads of law enforcement from Pacific countries.”

STUFF Dr Henry Ivarature, of the Australia Pacific Security College, speaks with Professor Steven Ratuva - Director Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury.

The Pacific Islands Forum says it will consider the recommendations because “it follows the PIF Leaders’ direction to develop a transnational crime disruption framework”.

“The report also implements the ‘Peace and Security’ pillar of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific,” a PIF statement read.

Fiji’s Transport Minister, Jone Usamate, said drug syndicate groups were continually “exploiting the Pacific’s fast and porous maritime borders to import stockpile drugs for the New Zealand, Australia, Asia and North America markets”.

Randy Sue, of the Oceania Customs Organisation, welcomed the report, saying it was a chance to collaborate to combat transnational crime across the Pacific.

Nicholas Brown, of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, said the PICP supported the transnational crime network (PTCN) across law enforcement agencies in the region.

Ioane Alama, from the Pacific Immigration Development Community, said over the past few years, the Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC) had focused on strengthening and sharing processes, upskilling and encouraging a culture of collaboration to protect borders and combat transnational organised crime.

“As an organisation that has served border security in the region for more than 25 years, we engage with police and customs to explore how we can emerge from the Covid-19.

“We look forward to real action,” Alama said.