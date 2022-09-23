'Racist' election leaflets take aim at South Taranaki mayor

Anonymous fliers about Phil Nixon have been circulating Hāwera. Nixon has called them “disappointing”.

South Taranaki’s incumbent mayor says an anonymous election flier accusing him of doing more for Māori than the rest of the community is “pretty disappointing”.

The leaflet said Phil Nixon had achieved two Māori ward seats and iwi now had first option on council land and building sales, but accused the mayor of not being concerned about road potholes or cleaning gutters.

The flier also took aim at the name of the new Hāwera information centre and library, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, and the new Hāwera High and Intermediate School being called Te Paepae o Aotea.

Nixon said he first became aware of the fliers at the end of last week and called them “misinformation”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Nixon says he is confident in what the council had achieved in the last three years.

“It really frustrates me when people hide and discredit others without putting themselves forward or putting a solution up.”

Nixon, who is being challenged for the top job by Walter Smith, said he felt the council’s scorecard looked pretty good over the last three years, through what had been a “hell of a difficult time”.

“I’m focused on getting on with commonsense leadership for all the people of South Taranaki.”

Smith said he had seen the fliers and did not think much of them. He also said they were not accurate.

He said he had been to the council to talk about them but had not heard back.

Te Aorangi Dillon, chief executive of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust, the representative body for Ngāruahine iwi, said every time a campaign started they braced themselves for the next wave of racism to come through the door.

“Am I surprised? No. We see this sort of behaviour all the time when it comes to voting.

“Does it make it any less annoying? Absolutely not.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Te Aorangi Dillon, chief executive of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust, isn’t surprised by the fliers, but they are still disappointing.

Dillon called the fliers 100% racist and factually incorrect.

People were getting craftier in how they presented their prejudice by targeting people such as Nixon rather than Māori directly, Dillon said.

She said it was a shame to see the two Māori ward seats they strongly fought for being singled out.

“It’s about representation, that’s all it’s about.

“Historically we haven’t had the best relationship with council, but we just have to keep moving forward.”

Dillon said she could understand why people would feel threatened because Nixon

was part of a change in attitude towards tangata whenua.

“But change is a challenge for anyone. People get worried, they get threatened.

“It’s a harder pill to swallow when it’s about Māori advancement.”

Supplied/Stuff Future Taranaki Regional Māori Ward Councillor Bonita Bigham said the person behind the flyers was misinformed about the treaty settlement process and had resorted to Māori-bashing.

Bonita Bingham, a former South Taranaki councillor who will be elected unopposed to the Taranaki Regional Council Māori Ward in this year’s election, said whoever the mayor was they would be faced with the same racist rhetoric.

Bingham, of Ngāruahine and Te Ātiawa, said the fliers were a sad indictment of whoever had made them.

“I think Phil’s intentions have always been in collaboration, and it’s disappointing someone has resorted to this.

“They're misinformed about the treaty settlement processes, which clearly predated Phil Nixon's mayoralty.”

Bingham said iwi would relish the opportunity to sit down with people who held these views and educate them.

“I'm just disappointed that someone feels like they have to go Māori-bashing to try and make a point.”