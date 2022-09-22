US sets stage for historic Pacific leaders meeting amid China tensions

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare review an honour guard at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

The United States will host its partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative, including New Zealand, to better coordinate assistance to the region in the face of China’s growing influence in the Pacific, a White House official has announced.

The PBP was formed in June and includes Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom with India having an observer status in the group.

The Blue Pacific event comes ahead of next week's historic summit when President Joe Biden hosts Pacific leaders in Washington.

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said this reflected "a desire to demonstrate clearly our larger commitment to the Pacific going forward”.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will host the Blue Pacific event in New York on Friday (NZ time) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The US-China competition for influence in the Pacific has intensified this year after China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, prompting warnings of a militarisation of the region.

Solomons’ Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has been under intense scrutiny, at home and abroad, following the deal with Beijing in March. The agreement allows the PM to call on China at any time for policing and security assistance.

Campbell said they looked forward to meeting Sogavare and his delegation in Washington. The PM’s office is yet to confirm whether he will attend Biden’s summit.

US EMBASSY/FIJI The US delegation, led by Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, holding wreath, during a visit to Fiji in May.

Campbell said the US is going to step up its game in the Pacific, supporting initiatives across the region that are expected to “positively affect the Solomons as well.”

"We've also been clear about what our concerns are, and we would not want to see a capacity for long-range power projection."

Campbell said the Pacific nations were "much more dire" than in the past.

"Their livelihoods are threatened," he said.

Campbell highlighted the "existential" threat the Pacific face from climate change and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on tourism revenue and business.

"Much of the assistance in the Pacific is not as well coordinated as it could be,” he said.

"We're going to seek to do that as we go forward, building on the existing institutions and engagements of the Pacific."

Campbell said some countries were doing more and better in the Pacific diplomatically – "in business prospects, aid and assistance."

He said there was an "undeniable strategic component" to Washington’s stepped up engagement.

"We've seen in the last several years a more ambitious China that seeks to develop footprints militarily and the like in the Indo-Pacific – that has caused some anxiety with partners like Australia and New Zealand."

Campbell said the US did not want to see the region descend into a "zero-sum" competition with Beijing.

During the Pacific Leaders’ Conference in Hawaii last week, calls were made for Washington to accept the islands’ priorities.

The President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) David Panuelo said climate change, not superpower competition, is the Pacific’s most urgent security task.

The issue is expected to be raised during Biden’s summit with 16 Pacific leaders at the White House on September 28-29.