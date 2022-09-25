Mātua and tamariki learn together at southern kura

Esther Rangiahua and her daughters Penny Awanui, left, and Jorjah Awanui have been part of the He Kura Hei Kaainga programme for three years.

To start a learning journey can be difficult, but once you start, it changes you, an Invercargill mum says.

Esther Rangiahua should know. She’s been sitting in “class” alongside her daughters Jorjah Awanui, 11, and Penny Awanui, 9, for the past three years.

The family are part of Te Wharekura o Arowhenua’s He Kura Hei Kaainga programme that allows whānau to learn Te Reo Māori alongside their tamariki so what happens at school can happen at home.

Rangiahua has watched her own children grow in confidence through the programme while also watching other mātua (parents) light up with understanding.

READ MORE:

* Making up for generations of language loss

* Aotearoa in 20: Solo mum keeps tamariki close in marae-style home

* Aotearoa in 20: Overcoming a rare illness gave one Māori entrepreneur the drive to succeed

* Jenny-May Clarkson: 'I don't remember seeing anyone like me on television'



“You can see, they come in smiling. They can understand what their kids are saying.”

Rangiahua is a third year teaching student, and although she now works at the kura, she joined the programme as a parent – partly to learn sign language, but also to become more comfortable with the Ngāi Tahu dialect that differs slightly from what she spoke back home in the north.

“It was a good opportunity for the girls to expand their reo. [But] It’s mostly to build the reo of the parents,” she said.

Whānau and their tamariki meet at the school one evening a week when they kōrero and ako (learn) through all sorts of activities – from number games to geocaching.

The weekly meetings keep the school community connected and keep participants motivated to learn, Rangiahua said.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF We answer the questions you're too embarrassed to ask about te reo Māori (first published in 2019).

Families split up into groups based on their proficiency and there are usually around 35 adults involved at a time.

Rangiahua and her daughters were among the first to sign on, and she remembers how, in those early days, children used to introduce their parents who were struggling to do so themselves.

“But the parents have got to a point where they’re more confident,” she said.

She believed it was the atmosphere the programme created that made it so successful.

“Everyone learns together. It brings the parents closer and makes it easier for them. I love it, the kids love it. They look forward to it.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Geneva Hakaraia-Tino has a vision that all tāngata whaikaha Māori will be able to communicate in te reo, including those who are non-speaking and use communication devices. (Video first published on September 2, 2022)

It was also important for tamariki to see their parents in the kura environment, interacting with their teachers, Rangiahua said, while as a teacher, He Kura Hei Kaainga helped her build relationships with mātua.

For Jorjah and Penny, learning alongside their mum is simply how they do things.

Penny enjoys getting time on the iPad while Jorjah points out that older children get to go on exciting outings and trips.

She recently had the opportunity to visit Rarotonga and share what she’s learned as a cultural exchange student.

“It’s really fun,” Jorjah said.