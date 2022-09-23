NZ joins Pacific allies in US-led military exercise

Fifty-five combat soldiers from 1st (NZ) Brigade in Linton and Burnham participated in the exercise to enhance capability in both urban and jungle environment.

The New Zealand Defence Force has completed a United States-led training exercise in Fiji, involving soldiers from five nations.

Fifty-five soldiers from the 1st (NZ) Brigade in Linton and Burnham participated in Exercise Cartwheel to enhance capability in both urban and jungle environments, the NZDF said.

The tactical field training exercise involved more than 100 soldiers from NZ, Australia, Fiji, Britain and the US Army Pacific (USARPAC).

“The training also included demonstrations of sustained fire machine guns, section attacks and ambushes, reacting to enemy indirect firing, and ethical decision-making scenarios,” NZDF said in a statement.

The mortar demonstrations were conducted in the Nausori Highlands, 214 kilometres from the Fijian capital Suva.

The Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (RNZIR), also carried out reconnaissance operations, section and platoon harbours drills, survival and tracking training.

US Navy Multinational ships are moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hickam, in Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise from June-August.

Brigadier Hugh McAslan, New Zealand's Land Component Commander, said Aotearoa has long-standing relationships with its Pacific military partners, and values any opportunity to train with them.

"This exercise also provides opportunities for our people to immerse themselves in the Fijian culture, build strong professional and personal relationships with our Pacific military whānau, as well as train in an environment that is different to New Zealand," McAslan said.

"We are taking every opportunity to learn from one another. In doing so, these skills and relationships, coupled with professionalism, set the conditions for a bright future for our region.”

“The exercise brought together the same allies which fought in the Solomon Islands during World War II.”

US Army Pacific New Zealand, Fiji, Australia and American soldiers during Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji.

US Navy Commander Victor Lange said the name of the exercise originated from Operation Cartwheel during World War II, in which the Americans fought alongside the militaries of New Zealand, Australia and Fiji – then a British colony – to neutralise the Japanese base at Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

There has been speculation that the exercise is linked to China’s growing influence in the Pacific.

The US also led a military exercise, from June to August in Hawaii, which involved 26 nations including New Zealand.

A spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, told reporters in Beijing on Friday that China had “no objections to normal defence cooperation.”

“But the cooperation should not be directed at third parties,” Wang said.

The US has promised to step up its engagement in the Pacific after the Solomon Islands signed a security deal with China in March that has prompting warnings of a militarisation of the region.

Solomons’ Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has denied the agreement will see a Chinese naval base being established in the Pacific nation.

US Vice President Kamala Harris told a Pacific leaders’ summit in Suva in July that the US would open new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati.

Harris also committed NZ$86 million for fisheries assistance to the island states.

The 11-day military exercise in Fiji ended on Friday.