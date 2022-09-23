Partnership signed between Oranga Tamariki and Te Whānau o Waipareira

A new strategic partnership between Oranga Tamariki and Te Whānau o Waipareira has been officially signed at Hoani Waititi marae in Auckland.

It is the latest in a series of agreements between the Ministry and Māori providers, aiming to ensure decision-making around vulnerable children sits with tangata whenua.

The director of Whanau Ora at Te Whānau o Waipareira trust, Jacqui Harema, said two agreements were signed on Friday, one being a strategic partnership agreement with the other an outcome agreement.

She said the strategic agreement was a commitment from Oranga Tamariki and Te Whānau o Waipareira to explore a new way of working together.

READ MORE:

* Govt funds 'trailblazer' Ngāi Tahu programme to keep Māori kids out of state care

* Waikawa Marae hui brings together health and social services to strengthen whānau

* Oranga Tamariki recruiting whānau to take vulnerable children



“It really is Oranga Tamariki starting to recognise, and they already have, that actually their job is not to provide all of the services for families and children...” she said.

“Community groups like us actually need to have some of the resource devolved to us.”

STUFF Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis has accepted the recommendations of a ministerial advisory board that inspected Oranga Tamariki. (First published September 29, 2021)

Now that the signing was finalised, Harema said the hard work could begin to design how the partnership would work in practice.

“For instance, uplifts, you know in our catchment area, what (that) might that look like for tamariki Māori now? What do we want them to look like? How might we design a new process around that...”

Te Whānau o Waipareira is currently the only non-iwi linked agency in Auckland to have what is called 396 accreditation, meaning it has the authority to place tamariki and caregivers into residential services.

Getty Images Te Whānau o Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere says the partnership means vulnerable whānau will get the care and support they need.

In a statement, Te Whānau o Waipareira said the agreement looked at what areas of care could be devolved to similar agencies, allowing for a community based-approach to vulnerable children.

“We have the rights to look after our own babies, the rights to intervene if we need too. We would never go about it the way the other agency used to,” cheif executive, John Tamihere said.

“We would approach it in a loving way to deal with manaaki especially those very difficult cases without involving the police. That’s us and this is the start of something very big and very necessary.”

In a statement, the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki, Chappie Te Kani, said the state shuld not be parenting tamariki and rangatahi.

“I believe to my core, to transfer decision-making and resources back to where it rightfully belongs. To us, to our communities,” Te Kani said.