Trans-Tasman competition 'lights fires' for first all-Aboriginal shearing team

Kiwi shearing legend Hamahona Te Whata doesn’t shy way from admitting the sport saved his life and shaped him into a person he is proud of today.

As a young Māori growing up in Tautoro, Northland in the 1970s, Te Whata was on a fast track to a life heading off the rails and one that now, as a 67-year-old, he would rather not think about.

School wasn’t for him, but when he picked up the wool clippers at 13 he found his place in the world for the next 50 odd years.

Shearing in New Zealand is soaked in Māori culture, says Te Whata, also known as Samson. Up to 70% of New Zealand’s shearers are of Māori lineage, and he says the industry has opened doors for Māori men and women for decades.

So when Te Whata saw an opportunity to open that same door to indigenous friends across the ditch in Australia, where he now lives, he jumped at it.

A four-time New Zealand shearing title-holder, earlier this year Te Whata set up and started coaching Australia’s first all-Aboriginal team.

This weekend, the team will compete for the very first time in Central Otago’s Merino Shears annual trans-Tasman competition, now in its 61st year.

The team is made up of Dom White, 21, Jolie Orcher, 16, Alley Rose, 18, Duane Kennedy, 21 and Andrew Barker, 20.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Jolie Orcher, Alley Rose, Duane Kennedy, Andrew Barker, and Dom White are all competing in the Merino Shears.

Te Whata says the moment has been a long time coming, and the chance to compete opens up new opportunities for Aboriginal shearers.

“I think it is a combination of our indigenous roots from home and Australia,” he says of his excitement at bringing cultures together.

“The opportunity came up and we grabbed it. This is the heart of merino shearing in the world.”

All-Māori teams have taken part in NZ Merino Shears and other competitions in the national shearing circuit for over 60 years. Te Whata has been a part of those teams, and competed in the first trans-Tasman competition in 1974.

He says that if he wasn’t guided by his Māori whānau when he was struggling as a teenager, he would have taken a much uglier path.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Brothers Wiki, left, and Hamahona Te Whata say shearing sent the pair of them on a better path from a rebellious youth.

“If I didn’t have the grounding of our whānau, I wouldn’t have been there, I would not have achieved this. I was pretty hard to control.”

He says the same is true for some Aboriginal teenagers in Australia, and feels having a national indigenous shearing team gives them something to aspire to.

“That genetic connection is there, all we are doing is nurturing it and lighting the fires.”

Team manager and former Australian shearer Trevor Kennedy is of Aboriginal descent.

Kennedy believes Australia is miles behind in bringing Aboriginal culture to the fore, with the languages and histories not as prevalent in education and work environments compared to Māori culture in New Zealand.

“Māori culture and language over here, everyone speaks it, whereas in Australia we sort of only stick to our own. We are all Aboriginal people, and it is starting to build over there.”

He is impressed by what he sees and hears about Māori culture spreading through schools, politics, sport and industry.

“I always talk about that lineage in that we are the same [as Māori] in our practice and our culture, and we have that affiliation with New Zealand shearers. We are the same, we get along with one another, we work hard together, and we know how to work hard,” Kennedy said.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Andrew Barker, from Australia, will be competing this weekend at the Merino Shears in Alexandra.

“A lot of our people are hands-on, so we would like to provide a pathway for the younger generation.”

He points out the two female rouseys – team members who pick up the wool – Orcher and Rose, both come from a line of shearers.

“We need to develop something for young Aboriginal shearers to aspire to. It is providing a pathway for our indigenous youth who don't want to go to school, because school is not for everyone.”

Jolie, who is 16, is part of a national team. She only starting rouseying in 2020 when Covid-19 halted her progress at school. She took to the woolshed floor instead.

“I remember Dad coming in from work, but I have never really asked him about it.

“Then Covid hit, and I was doing nothing and by the time school started back I had a full time rouseying [job]. I haven't left since, I love it too much.

“I love it, I am glad I started when I did. I love meeting new people and exploring new places. I love travelling, and I love the atmosphere, it is good.”

Teammate Rose said she was a bit of a rogue at school herself. Both her grandfathers were shearers, as was her uncle.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Up to 70% of shearers in New Zealand are of Māori heritage. Figures are similar in Australia with indigenous shearers.

“I like the lifestyle, I love travelling, and I love being out of town.

“I’m not too sure what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing this, I was a bit of a bad kid at school. I just played up, school wasn’t for me, so I thought I would go get a job.”

Merino Shears president Lane Mcskimming​ said the formation of the Aboriginal team was a groundbreaking moment for the six decade-old shearing competition, held in Alexandra this weekend.

“It is very special, and it is groundbreaking. No Australian indigenous team has left Australia shores. This is just the start of a long relationship between both countries and their indigenous teams.”

Shearing for him is a sport and trade unmatched by others because of the camaraderie, discipline and bond it creates between mates.

“Any teamwork in the shearing shed matches or surpasses any teamwork in any other sport. It is not just the hard work but the push for workmanship.

“You go through months without a day off together. Some of these guys haven't had a day off for 40 to 50 days. You keep going, there is not another industry that replicates that, I wouldn’t think.”

The Merino Shears competition gets under way on Friday, and the finals will be held on Saturday evening.