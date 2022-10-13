Reframing Māori histories for the curriculum

Auckland University professor Melinda Webber and doctoral student Te Kapua O'Connor wish they had learnt about their iwi heroes at school. Now they've written a book which does just that, delving into stories from Te Tai Tokerau.

“At school, we were taught that our waka blew here on a rogue wind where our tūpuna were emaciated, lost and infighting with those that they’d left behind,” says Professor Melinda Webber (Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whakaue).

“Those are the myths and legends, not our whakapapa narratives.”

Webber, who is the dean of Education and Social Work at the University of Auckland, has co-authored a book with Te Kapua O’Connor (Ngāti Kurī, Pohūtiare), a doctoral student at the university’s Te Wānanga o Waipapa – School of Māori Studies and Pacific Studies, called A Fire in the Belly of Hineāmaru: a collection of narratives about Te Tai Tokerau tūpuna.

Both hope their work speaks to some of those myths, and reframes Māori histories and the contemporary realities for rangatahi.

“Young people's identities are formed in educational spaces,” Webber said.

“[They] have told me that to be Māori is not associated with being smart … that's what an education system that doesn't put us in their books, doesn't put us on the walls, doesn't have teachers that look and sound like us, tells us about ourselves.”

O’Connor said that as a secondary school student, he was perceived as “not academic” by his peers and teacher, once being called a “dumb c...” by a classmate and having a teacher accuse him of plagiarising his own creative writing.

“I hope that these sorts of books will permeate through the curriculum and provide multiple opportunities for Māori students to be successful,” he said.

Professor Melinda Webber wishes she had learnt about her iwi heroes at school.

“Sadly, I never learnt anything about Ngāpuhi or Te Arawa, our rich history of scientific endeavour, or our iwi heroes at school,” Webber said.

“The curriculum should have been localised to ensure I learnt as much about Māori entrepreneur Rawiri Taiwhanga, or engineer and master navigator Sir Hekenukumai Busby, as I did about physicist Sir Ernest Rutherford [and] suffragist Kate Sheppard.

“I deserved to learn that I descended from greatness too.”

A Fire in the Belly of Hineāmaru: a collection of narratives about Te Tai Tokerau tūpuna, tells stories of Māori scientists, philosophers, technologists, peacemakers and entrepreneurs that were left out of mainstream education.

“Things in our history were [misrepresented as] happenstance, as opposed to deliberate and carefully planned and strategic,” Webber said.

O’Connor and Webber were researchers in Starpath, a research project focusing on the impacts of socioeconomic status on educational achievement in Aotearoa.

The co-authors found that knowing about the powerful and positive role models of one’s own iwi enhances cultural pride and academic aspiration among Māori students.

Webber said that about 70% of students will choose a family member when asked to talk about a role model.

Within their research, Webber and Te Kapua O'Connor have found that positive role models from one's own iwi enhance cultural pride and academic aspiration among Māori students.

The governor-general, Dame Cindy Kiro (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu), who wrote the foreword, said: “By highlighting their legacy, we also better understand their lasting impact on hapū and iwi, and on the wider social fabric of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“These rangatira are not just historical figures. There are numerous uri (descendants) of Te Tai Tokerau who continue to lead and use their myriad of skills for the betterment of hapū, iwi and the whole country.

“Around one-third of all peoples of the country reside within these Tai Tokerau boundaries,” Kiro said.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro says that the legacy of Te Tai Tokerau rangatira continues through the skills and leadership of their descendants.

Pat Newman, president of the Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association, said that in the past decade there had been a move towards localised curriculum and resources to go with it.

“It’s been neat because it’s meant that we’ve had to go back to our communities and talk to them and get involved and actually look at what is important within the local history to each school.”

Newman said that having students able to see themselves and their ancestral ties in narratives would have a huge positive impact.

“We need to make sure that when our kids leave our schools, we’re giving the necessary knowledge, tools, confidence and ability … to do whatever they want to do rather than having to take second, third, or fourth best because it’s their only opportunity.”

Pat Newman, is the principal at Hora Hora School in Whangārei and the president of the Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association.

Webber hoped that, alongside the new New Zealand history curriculum, with emphasis on localised history, the book will make a good contribution to students, teachers and whānau.

She says it’s a “wero for teachers to learn New Zealand history and to step out of their comfort zone … and to be mindful of the language that they use when they're talking to young people about Māori history.”

It’s a starting point for tāngata Tiriti, Webber said, to engage with New Zealand history in a way that’s accessible and positively framed.

“A lot of my experiences in schools were hearing stories that were not only told in an overly simple way, but were minimised and sometimes even ridiculed by the teachers who were telling them,” she said.

“And that's a result of a long history of the minimisation of Māori knowledge and education, often through no fault of their own in terms of the teachers.”

The cover art of the books were painted by Shane Cotton.

The authors say that the book is an act of aroha from Te Tai Tokerau.

Renowned artist Shane Cotton (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Hine, Te Uri Taniwha) is responsible for the cover art, and translator Quinton Hita (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ueoneone, Ngāti Tautahi) worked closely with the authors to produce an English and te reo Māori version, Ka Ngangana Tonu a Hineāmaru, of the book.

“There's a real desire in young people to … connect who they want to be in the here and now … as opposed to the constant rhetoric of us overcoming our terrible circumstances,” Webber said.

“That's really important for academic persistence at school, for being tenacious or resilient in the face of significant adversity at school [in] a curriculum that's not designed for people like you, books that never reflect your realities and histories, and expectations that are communicated to you that don't affirm your own ideas about yourself.”

A Fire in the Belly of Hineāmaru and Ka Ngangana Tonu a Hineāmaru are available in bookshops across the motu.