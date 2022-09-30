Is learning Chinese an economic necessity for the Pacific?

China’s growing influence in the Pacific had gone unnoticed by the United States and its allies, including New Zealand and Australia, for at least 20 years, experts say.

Beijing’s push for its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Pacific since 2016 has received huge attention – Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu have all signed up to the plan.

The BRI was designed to link China with other countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Pacific.

The Chinese population is also growing – 248,000 in New Zealand and more than 500,000 in Australia – and some Pacific governments are already planning language lessons for their public servants and those in the tourism sector.

READ MORE:

* Chinese Language Week: Chinese Kiwis reconnecting with their native language

* Chinese Language Week: Why learning Mandarin is not as hard as you think

* Why we need a national policy on teaching foreign languages

* Embracing Chinese Language Week makes business sense



It’s Chinese Language Week in New Zealand and much of the focus has been centred on reviving the Cantonese language which – since the first Chinese arrived in the region in the 1840s – has had to make way for Mandarin, now commonly spoken and taught in Aotearoa.

Chinese immigration was strictly controlled by tonnage ratios, quota systems, poll taxes and an English test, according to Manying Ip, Emeritus Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Auckland.

Samoa govt Chinese labourers on a copra farm in Samoa in 1910. There are now more than 30,000 Chinese people living in the Pacific nation, most of them are business owners.

“From the 1860s to the 1950s, the Chinese people endured forced family separation in the interests of that unofficial white New Zealand policy,” she said.

China has always had a presence in the Pacific. The ethnic Chinese have resided in the region for centuries, running some of the Pacific’s oldest trading houses. Their communities, cultural and education institutions are now spread across the region.

In Fiji, a Chinese School was established in 1976. The name was changed to Yat Sen, after Sun Yat-Sen, a Chinese revolutionary and founding father of the republic. With a majority of the 1000-plus school roll of Chinese heritage, other ethnic students have learned to speak the language.

Yat Sen is the first in the Pacific to have its own artificial intelligence (AI) facility – a donation from Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong, a province in China.

But the extent of Beijing’s push into higher education in the Pacific is its Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific’s main campus in Suva. It was established in 2012 to cater to a need for Chinese language skills in the region, particularly in the business and government sectors, the university said.

The institute is a joint venture between the USP and Beijing’s University of Posts and Telecommunications, with more than 4000 students completing Chinese language courses since 2012.

With Pacific borders now reopened to the world since Covid-19 hit in March 2020, China is one of the growing tourism markets the island nations are targeting.

USP The Confucious Institute at the University of South Pacific in Suva stands behind a statue of the late Chinese philosopher and politician.

“There is potential for the Islands to get more Chinese tourists by promoting the local tourism industry and lure them into niche markets,” a spokesperson for South Pacific Tourism said.

“As long as there are improved flight connections, better communication and language, cheaper flights and good attractions, Chinese tourists will love to return to the region.”

Sudesh Mishra, the head of USP’s School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education, said the School of Tourism had requested basic Mandarin communication courses.

“Fiji is trying to attract Chinese tourists to visit us and the tourism sector needs people who can actually speak Mandarin so that they can communicate with their guests. Most business communications training is done with our tourism students, and the teachers come from China,” Professor Mishra said.

In Papua New Guinea, the government is considering establishing a community college to train locals in Mandarin.

The college proposal will also feature China's development co-operation assistance to Papua New Guinea. Other considerations include the proposed memorandum of understanding on visa waiver requirements for official and diplomatic passport holders by nationals of both PNG and China.

But former Fijian prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry, whose government was overthrown in a military coup in May 2000, warned such moves and organisations like the Confucius Institute were “vehicles for a form of indoctrination” to help China get an economic foothold in the Pacific.

“We need to guard against that. They come with the intention of dominating,” Chaudhry said.

“There was a belief internationally that if people want to do business with China, you need to learn Chinese. But they have learned and are learning English now, because English is the language of commerce.”

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in January 2020. China wants Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement, covering everything from security to fisheries in what the US and its allies warn is a “game-changing” bid by Beijing to wrest control of the region.

China’s footprint in the Pacific has become so large since 2019, and its behaviour in other parts of the world assertive that alarm bells have started to ring in New Zealand and Australia.

To some, China’s rapid economic expansion across the Pacific is an opportunity for future jobs and engagement with a superpower. But others are urging caution.

China’s latest allies include the Solomon Islands and Kiribati, with the former signing a controversial security pact with Beijing in April which allows Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to call on Beijing at any time for policing or security assistance.

The move has been heavily criticised by New Zealand, Australia and the United States which warn the deal would see a Chinese military mobilisation in the region.

But Sogavare said the security pact would not undermine peace in the region nor would his government allow Beijing to set up a military base in the Solomons.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the agreement called for China to help the Solomons maintain social order and cope with natural disasters and humanitarian relief.

Whatever the geopolitics, some experts believe that learning to speak the Chinese language in the Pacific is important.

“It’s not only for personal development but more positive attitudes towards other languages and cultures,” Pacific linguist Tieri Vakatawa said.

“They may not be fluent speakers, although some are, but they are able to share their experiences so that others understand the benefits of learning another language and feel encouraged to give it a go,” Vakatawa said.