New guidelines aim to reduce autism stigmatisation in research

Talented artist Tamara Grant struggled up until her teens with undiagnosed autism. A late diagnosis enabled her to reconcile the condition and lead a much more settled existence.

It’s hoped that new guidelines for how scientists and researchers talk about autism in their work will reduce the stigmatisation, marginalisation and exclusion of autistic people.

Autism is still described in research literature using medical or pathologising language, despite shifting attitudes that autism is a neurological difference rather than a problem that needs fixing.

A Trans-Tasman research team conducted a survey of people in the autistic community, compiling a list of potentially offensive language and preferred alternatives.

“Historically, most autism research has been carried out without input from autistic people,” the paper reads.

READ MORE:

* Autistic young adults are less likely to be charged with crimes, but those charged face tougher penalties - NZ study

* No, you can't be 'a little bit autistic'

* Eating disorders can mask autism in girls



"This research has often described autism and autistic people using medicalised, pathologising, and deficit-based language (eg, disorder, impairment, cure) and person-first language (eg, child with autism).”

The guidelines recommend the term Autism Spectrum Disorder should be replaced with autism, person with autism replaced with autistic person, normal replaced with allistic or non-autistic, and co-morbidity with co-occurring.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Autism advocate Jorn Bettin says academic publications play an important role in integrating the neurodiversity paradigm into mainstream society.

“Autistic people have the most intimate autism expertise through their first-hand lived experience,” the authors say.

"Thus, there is increasingly widespread acknowledgement that the terminology used to refer to autism and autistic people should prioritise the perspectives and preferences of autistic people themselves."

The research also advocates for changes in the way autism research is conducted, with an increasing use of participatory and co-produced research to ensure that autistic people are involved in the process.

Autistic Collaboration trustee Jorn Bettin, who identifies as autistic, said publications only represent the tip of the iceberg of the neurodiversity movement that is visible to the public.

"The language of the neurodiversity movement and autistic culture was co-created and continues to evolve in the global community of autistic and otherwise neurodivergent people. Academic researchers increasingly pick up the results, which is great to see,” he said.

"Academic publications from autistic researchers who co-create genuinely ethical research agendas and designs in collaboration with autistic and otherwise neurodivergent people are important, in particular for integrating the neurodiversity paradigm into mainstream society."

However, Bettin raised concerns around making strategic use of new terms to reframe what he views as discriminatory research goals, such as applied behaviour analysis or ABA therapy.

The research was conducted by academics from University of Auckland, University of Western Australia and Victoria University of Wellington and published in the journal Trends in Neurosciences.