Web series aims to encourage Māori and Pasifika women into trades

Hera Eruera isn’t met with a lot of support when she tells people she’s training to be a tradie.

"Honestly I had a lot of people, even my own whānau and friends, telling me, ‘Bro that's a dumb career, why would you want to do plumbing? That’s a stink job,’” she said.

"I actually didn't have any support towards me jumping into this."

But the 26-year-old apprentice plumber, who features in the new web series Wāhine on the Tools, doesn't want other Māori and Pasifika women to be discouraged.

Eruera grew up on a farm in Ōtāhuhu and said she has always been quite hands-on.

"During high school, I was keen on doing electrical engineering, however, in my last of high school I got pregnant with my son,” she said.

A new web series called Wahine on the Tools aims to encourage more Māori and Pasifika women to work in the trades.

“So I ended up being a stay-at-home mum for a few years."

But with only her husband working, it became tough financially on the family, so Eruera decided to go into the trade industry to alleviate the stress.

“I’ve personally thrived in this career and gained a lot more confidence, even in my personal life. I work with a great team, and I'm getting mean pay rises,” she said.

"I'm basically being paid to learn, so I don't have a massive student loan. The skills can take you anywhere around the world, they're always looking for plumbers in Australia and the UK."

Apprentice plumber Hera Eruera has faced discouragement over her career choice, but she is financially secure and wants to support other women thinking of giving it a go.

Wāhine on the Tools follows a group of Māori and Pacific women as they navigate the trade industry and chase their goals.

The five-part series was launched by TradeCareers in response to the low number of women, particularly of Māori and Pasifika descent, in the industry.

Only 15% of all trade workers are women, and there are only 2.6% of women on the tools

The Covid-19 pandemic disproportionately affected the employment of Māori and Pacific wāhine, and trade industries are now facing unprecedented skills shortages.

Hanga-Aro-Rau Workforce Development Council deputy chief executive Samantha McNaughton said the launch of the web series comes at a pivotal time.

“We know the Covid-19 pandemic disproportionately affected the employment of women – especially our Māori and Pacific wāhine – and that our industries across manufacturing, engineering, logistics, construction and infrastructure are facing unprecedented skills shortages which have been compounded by the pandemic,” she said.

“These industries are traditionally male-dominated, but there are a growing number of passionate and talented women making waves in our industries – but we need more to make a difference."

McNaughton said the series will show wāhine have a strong place in their sectors with successful careers and many opportunities.

“We are proud to showcase the exciting careers and talented wāhine already in our industries to provide inspiring pathways for generations to come,” she said.

Eruera still has people discouraging her, but she remains passionate about encouraging more women to give the trades a go.

"I felt I had to prove myself more than the others did … like I couldn't make any mistakes because I didn't want that stigma of, ‘Oh, see girls can’t do this,’” she said.

"We need more women in the industry, we need more exposure. There's a lot more support for women compared to the past, things are definitely changing."

Wahine on the Tools is available to watch on the TradeCareers website with new episodes releasing every week.