He couldn't just leave his church, he had to 'run away' from it

Carson Drain (left) began dating his now-husband Drake after starting a new life in Europe away from his fundamentalist upbringing.

He was hiding in plain sight, a scared gay man in a “strange and conservative religious cult”.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

It took Carson Drain​ until he was 21 to flee Christchurch for Europe. He couldn’t live as an open gay man if he stayed in New Zealand.

Drain, now 26 and living in the Netherlands, was raised in a secretive fundamentalist church – labelled by Drain and others as a cult – where he was told homosexuality was “a disease of the mind”.

Being gay and in the church wasn’t possible, but the church was all he knew – “brainwashing” kept him afraid and in the closet.

Church members were taught to believe they were “above” the rest of the world, “we are better than them” and were the only ones who would be saved when the world ended.

They were forbidden from consuming media made by outsiders, and discouraged from socialising with them.

Members – who could be found all over the world, and possibly numbered in the hundreds in Christchurch, Drain believed – were told they were “direct descendants” of Jesus’ 12 apostles.

Yet, members like Drain did not even know what the name of their church was, just that what they learnt was “the truth”.

The Truth happened to be one of the names it goes by. The church was also known as ‘Two By Twos’ and in Australia and New Zealand, the United Christian Convention, or ‘Cooneyties’.

It had a mission to remain unknown, but had been documented as being in New Zealand since at least World War II.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Rhys Walker, who was kicked out of his church for coming out as gay, has now joined with one of the church elders, Andy Hickman, now an Anglican pastor and an advocate of accepting LGBT+ people for who they are, to create a queer safe space.

Stuff could not identify the group on the charities or companies register, but Drain said he knew members tithed to the group.

Drain explained it was a patriarchal group almost all members were born into. It was run by ‘workers’, or ministers who travelled between members’ houses to live for days at a time and lead the three worship meetings a week.

He said women were subordinate to their husbands, wore dresses and hair in tight buns, but otherwise adults were expected to live ordinary lives “camouflaged in the world”, earning money to support their ministers.

Before he left, Drain – who was named after a “worker” – even offered to become one of those ministers, “as my parents had dreamed”.

Throughout all this, no-one knew he was gay. During the tri-weekly worship meetings – which took place in homes, as there were no church buildings – he was taught homosexuality was “a disease of the mind” and a perversion.

His younger brother came out as gay years before Drain did. He committed suicide at 18.

Within a year of his brother’s death, Drain left New Zealand and had not returned since.

“I was lucky I got out.”

He eventually settled in the Netherlands, where he “built a life from nothing”, bringing only a small suitcase of clothes, €2500 (NZ$4275) and a bicycle.

“I had roughly four months to find a job in a country where I didn’t speak the language.”

Five years later, Drain was living in his first home, had a master’s degree and was married “to a handsome, kind and interesting man”.

His in-laws were supportive. Drain said they planned to teach their future children to be tolerant, and “have the values of my partner’s parents”.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Two prominent Christchurch leaders who identify as LGBTQIA+ are full of pride as the city launches into a 10-day celebration of all things rainbow. (First published March 2021)

Drain still spoke to his family in New Zealand. He loved them, “but we have vastly different values in life and beliefs”.

“While they don’t approve of my lifestyle and to them is a source of great shame, they see that I am happy.”

He remained proud to be from New Zealand, “a country that is tolerant and progressive, where conversion therapy has been now banned and LGBT rights are protected”.

He felt hopeful for the future, thinking that in less than a decade after leaving high school, young queer Kiwis had more support systems and openly gay role models, making it safer to come out.

Drain did not have plans to return, but said he would be ready “in time”.

