Education symposium to 'inspire, change narrative' for Māori students

Vanya George and Hayley Pemberton sit on Te Kāhui Mātauranga o Te Tauihu o te Waka-a-Māui, a collective of eight top of the south iwi that are hosting an education symposium in October. Between them are resources developed for use with tamariki.

An education symposium hosted by iwi in Whakatū this month hopes to be “the first step in a new chapter in celebrating and promoting educational excellence for Māori”.

‘Kia wetewetea, ko Māui ahau!’ is the first symposium of its kind to be held in Te Tauihu.

Organised by Te Kāhui Mātauranga o Te Tauihu o te Waka-a-Māui, a collective of the eight iwi of Te Tauihu formed in 2019 to work alongside the education sector, it is targeted towards “teachers, whānau and anyone with an interest in inspiring excellence for Māori students and influencing change”.

The event is also hoped to be an opportunity for iwi to share their pūrākau, or tribal stories, with the launch of a new set of iwi resources to complement the new Aotearoa Histories in School curriculum.

The symposium’s name ­– Kia wetewetea, ko Māui ahau! (Loosen me, for I am Māui!) invokes the obstacles Māui, the clever and gifted trickster demigod, faced and eventually overcame.

Janis de Thierry (Rangitāne, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Rārua, Te Ātiawa, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao) who sits on Te Kāhui Mātauranga o Te Tauihu said Māui was famous for being a curious person: “he was born out of a struggle and through all his ups and downs, he managed to succeed”.

“At kōhanga often some of the tamariki were quite full on and the nannies used to refer to them as Māui; they got into things they shouldn’t, climbing up everywhere, and those aspects of pushing the boundaries were traits of Māui, who was of course one of our tūpuna (ancestors),” she said.

“And so we have ‘Kia wetewetea’, or loosen me, unbind me, stop restricting me, ‘Ko Māui ahau’, I’m Māui. It puts that focus back on to our own superheroes. The qualities of Māui are those we hope our tamariki emulate – well the superhero qualities anyway.”

The symposium was open to anyone who is interested, she said.

“This is about opening eyes, looking at education with a Māori lens and not as an add-on, not just for non-Māori but for all. Let’s bring in our mātanga (experts) who can speak about these subjects, about what they have learned, about racism in schools, and about how we can improve all those kinds of things.”

Whakatū-based Vanya George (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Te Ātiawa o te Waka-a-Māui, Ngāti Rārua) said they wanted to give whānau (families) an opportunity to gain a voice when it came to education and to provide some practical solutions when advocating for whānau in a school setting.

Keynote speakers will include Dr Liana MacDonald (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Koata) Faculty of Education lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington, who is interested in how racism, whiteness, and settler colonialism manifest in national institutions; Dr Melanie Riwai-Couch (Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō); and Dr Peter Meihana, (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Ngāi Tahu) senior lecturer in Māori History at Massey University.