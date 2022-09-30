More than 100,000 people face homelessness in Aotearoa, data reveals

More than 100,000 people are facing homelessness in Aotearoa, according to data released from a Human Rights Commission housing inquiry.

The inquiry, released on Friday using data from the 2018 Census, estimated the 102,100 people in severe housing deprivation included those without shelter, people in temporary accommodation, people who were sharing accommodation and people living in uninhabitable housing.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said while numbers of public housing were at an all-time high, supply per capita was still below the previous peak reached in the 1990s.

“Homelessness should be reducing, and people’s homes should meet accessibility requirements to fulfil the Government’s obligation for the right to a decent home for all,” he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Juliana Carvalho has been a wheelchair user for 20 years. She's an advocate for a universal building code that takes disabled people into account.

“Decent housing improves health, education, and work. It provides a sense of safety and belonging. Without a decent home, it is difficult to contribute to society,” he said. “Because housing is so vital to mana and wellbeing, the International Bill of Human Rights affirms it is a human right.”

While Hunt commended the Government’s work to deliver more social housing, he said it needed more accountability to keep on track for the human right to a decent home.

The inquiry stated the Government could improve access to housing by providing more public housing.

The OECD average for social rental housing is 7%, whereas New Zealand’s social housing stock is at 3.8% of the entire housing supply.

For the disability community and those with mobility requirements, 17% of people with a physical impairment had unmet housing needs and access to housing was “more than just getting a home”.

“That home should meet their needs, with basic facilities such as accessible bathrooms,” the inquiry stated.

The commission’s housing inquiry manager Vee Blackwood said a change in mindset was needed to enable Aotearoa to prepare for the coming decades of an ageing population.

“Universal design supports people to age in place, instead of having to move when they can no longer navigate the stairs or narrow hallways,” Blackwood said.

“Experts identified the need for accessibility standards to be included in the Building Code back in 2007, but nothing has happened since then. If this change had been implemented by 2010, around 270,000 accessible homes would have been built in the last 13 years.”

SUPPLIED The Human Rights Commission housing inquiry manager Vee Blackwood.

The inquiry also stated an “urgent need” to better understand disabled people’s housing experiences and to determine what proportion of housing will meet the needs of disabled people.

Earlier this month, New Zealand reported to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Disabled Peoples in Geneva.

In its report, the UN committee experts said Kāinga Ora’s target of 15% accessible new builds for public housing was “modest” and it recommended the Government commit to a target of 100% accessibility for new build public housing.

Housing Minister Megan Woods responded to the UN committee’s recommendations earlier this month, saying the current government was the first to have a target for universally designed public homes with the estimated delivery of around 500 new build universally designed homes by the end of 2023.

“Our current target of 15% of new build public homes meeting universal design standards is just a starting point and we will continue working towards Labour’s manifesto commitment of 25% of new builds to ensure that public housing tenants’ needs are met,” Woods said. “We must be careful, however, of adopting a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Hunt said placing the explicit right to a decent home and Te Tiriti o Waitangi at the centre of the housing sector would help the Government deliver its housing promise.