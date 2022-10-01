Cantonese teachers pass it on to keep the language alive in Aotearoa

The Hing Hing Sone Sone Cantonese Class, under the watchful eye of teacher Grace Lau.

It is the language of their ancestors that brings a majority of youngsters to the doors of an East Auckland church every week.

As the 30 students take a spot on the mat of the Hing Hing Sone Sone (輕輕鬆鬆, or “relaxing”) Cantonese Class, they immerse themselves in the language through various activities.

For the first 20 minutes of the hour-and-half-long lesson, the class sits together for stories, nursery rhymes and games in Cantonese.

The children are divided into groups according to their expertise, with beginners in the “bunnies” group and children with a decent grasp of the language in the “bear cubs” group.

READ MORE:

* Where are the languages of the first Chinese New Zealanders in 'Chinese Language Week'?

* Chinese Language Week: Why I'm speaking Mandarin to my baby

* Please stop saying 'ni hao' if you want to be an ally to Chinese people



Language instructor Grace Lau said the course was supposed to be a six-month trial – that was six years ago and the class has grown since the early days.

Lau, a kindergarten teacher, moved to Aotearoa from Hong Kong 16 years ago with her husband and three children and got the idea from a classmate at an Auckland University early childhood education class.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Lau, a kindergarten teacher by trade originally from Hong Kong, came up with the idea six years ago.

The classmate, also from Hong Kong, asked about how to teach their children to write in Chinese. Both were stumped after number 10.

“I won’t just teach them the numbers,” Lau said.

“The way I would do it is sort written characters by the number of strokes and gradually build it up, from characters with fewer strokes to more.

“The idea of a course to teach written Chinese using Cantonese and somewhere for kids to talk in Cantonese came up because there wasn’t one back then. It was an exciting prospect, especially during a time when Cantonese and traditional Chinese characters were seemingly going out of fashion.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The class first started off with only six students. Now it has 100 pupils spanning two classes.

In the beginning, the class had only six students but, as word spread on social media, the class expanded and now has 100 students spanning two classes and 16 volunteer teachers, most of whom are parents.

Most are Hong Kong families, but there is an occasional Mandarin-speaking or Japanese student who wanted to learn to write traditional Chinese characters.

“I didn’t expect to have two classes because I simply didn’t have the time – luckily a lot of the parents volunteered to be teachers,” Lau said.

“We used to have a third class, but we were forced to cancel it – there simply wasn’t enough people to teach.”

The class teaching materials, which Lau wrote herself, are available online for free to help other parents around the world teach their children Cantonese.

“From time to time, we had people from Canada and the UK get in touch, asking us how to use those materials or how should they teach,” she said.

“It’s a huge encouragement.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Lau wrote the teaching materials herself and made them available online for free.

Hing Hing Sone Sone is not the only Cantonese lesson in town.

A stone’s throw away in East Auckland, Pearl Kam also holds lessons.

Kam is a Montessori school teacher and is also from Hong Kong.

She knows many families who had immigrated to Aotearoa from her homeland, with children losing their language in the move.

“I think because of the situation now in Hong Kong, a lot of people move out of Hong Kong,” she said.

Supplied Pearl Kam also teaches Cantonese in Auckland.

“It is so easy to lose the language without keeping up … without using it more often. So this is also one of the reasons why I wanted to start this.”

Reconnecting children with their language is special for Kam, who says it is important to make learning language fun for children.

“If they can come to a place, and they have friends speaking the same language, then we play fun games, they will be more willing to learn, and they will find Cantonese so special.”

One of Kam’s students, who joined her class in May, is now speaking far more Cantonese than he ever has before.

Supplied Kam says it is important to speak Cantonese at home as much as possible if parents want their children to learn the language.

For parents who want their children to start learning Cantonese, Kam says it is important to speak the language at home as much as possible, and use it in daily conversation.

It was the same advice from Lau, who enforces a strict Cantonese-only policy at home.

“I never regretted banning English in the house,” she said. “You can’t expect children to be fluent if they only go to 90-minute weekly classes,” Lau said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Pou Tiaki reporter Eda Tang visits Northcote Town Centre on Auckland’s North Shore – a gathering place for many of Auckland’s diverse Asian communities.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Lau, left, has enforced a strict Cantonese-only policy at home for her students and their families.

Lau said another bonus of using their mother tongue at home is that it makes it easier for parents and their children to understand each other.

So what’s Lau’s biggest tip to learn Chinese? Don’t get caught up with characters.

“A lot of parents told us their kids know hundreds of Chinese characters but, for us, it’s meaningless,” she said.

“The main point is, even if they know how to write or pronounce it, they need to know what the character means and how to use it in a sentence accurately.”

The interview with Grace Lau was conducted in Cantonese and translated into English.