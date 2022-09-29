Springs water conservation order effects may be 'significant' for farmers

Te Waikoropupū Springs, near Tākaka in Golden Bay, are the largest freshwater springs in the southern hemisphere.

A proposed water conservation order for Te Waikoropupū Springs, in Golden Bay, may have “significant and far-reaching” effects on farming practices in the springs’ recharge area, warns a Tasman District Council manager.

Situated near Tākaka, Te Waikoropupū Springs are the largest freshwater springs in the southern hemisphere and renowned for the clarity of the water.

Ngāti Tama Ki Te Waipounamu Trust and long-time resident Andrew Yuill​​ applied for the order to protect the springs, the aquifer that feeds them and associated water bodies, in part driven by a trend of increased levels of nitrate detected in the springs.

The proposed water conservation order is before the Environment Court, where there has been debate about the source of the nitrate, including how much may be attributed to farming practices.

Yuill, who has been collecting water samples from the springs for community conservation group Friends of Golden Bay since February 2016, argued in court that irrigation and farming practices were behind “almost all” of the nitrate detected in the springs.

He and Ngāti Tama are looking for a water conservation order that caps nitrate concentrations at 0.45mg/l in the waterways and restricts water extraction consents from the aquifer to preserve the taonga.

Tasman District Council environmental policy manager Barry Johnson​ on Thursday outlined to elected members on the strategy and policy committee that changes may be en route for farmers of the area.

“The water conservation order is likely to set environmental limits, which potentially could have significant and far-reaching effects on farming practices,” Johnson said.

In a report for the meeting, Johnson says the Environment Court has indicated an intention to issue a draft water conservation order “ahead of a further hearing in the week commencing 10 October”.

“The court has indicated that a final day or days of hearing will occur in Golden Bay in November to wrap things up and formally close the hearing,” Johnson says. “A report to the Minister for the Environment on the inquiry and a recommended [water conservation order] is likely to be released in the new year.”

In April, before the Environment Court hearing started, the council approved the development of an action plan that aimed, in part, to identify what may be causing the trend of increasing nitrate levels and what actions may be required to tackle the issue if it continues.

A staff report on the matter for the meeting on Thursday says work on the action plan has been delayed by staff illness, demands on staff time for the water conservation order hearing and the storm in August.

“An initial discussion with Manawhenua ki Mohua occurred on 12 August 2022 and further discussions are planned with farmers in the Arthur Marble Aquifer recharge area and Fish Creek Catchment ... before a programme for the action plan is prepared.”

Manawhenua ki Mohua is an iwi-mandated organisation representing Ngāti Tama, Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Rārua in Golden Bay.

Golden Bay ward councillor Celia Butler asked if the communication with farmers was going smoothly.

Johnson said the council was speaking to farmers in the recharge zone in relation to the water conservation order and conversations were ongoing.

In his committee chairperson report, councillor Kit Maling says the water conservation hearing had been a “costly exercise” for the council.

“Depending on the result, and the [National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management], there are likely consequences for farming in Golden Bay.”