Disabled community relies on fundraising to pay for essential services Government doesn't fund

Vouchers essential for quality of life for sisters living with cerebral palsy.

As a first-time mum with cerebral palsy, Brie Fenton was anxious.

With very little information available about parenting with a disability, talking to a counsellor reassured the 24-year-old Aucklander she would cope.

Now, holding 5-month-old daughter Olive in her arms, she’s relieved with how far she’s come and credits fundraising efforts from the Cerebral Palsy Society’s getProgramme​ to give her the ability to cover the costs of seeing a counsellor.

While pregnant, she also bought a TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) machine through the getProgramme which helped her manage pregnancy aches and pains.

She said such things aren’t funded by the Government but they are the hidden costs of having a disability, commonly referred to as the “disability tax”.

“It almost seems luxurious to most, but they’re real necessities for living with a disability because my body doesn’t function the way most do, and it needs help to continue to keep ticking along. It’s all the little things that most people don’t think about.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Brie Fenton, Jude Crosweller and Jaimee-Leigh Crosweller say funding from the Cerebral Palsy Society is vital to allow them to pay for things like counselling and transport.

Fenton’s sister Jaimee-Leigh Crosweller also has cerebral palsy and has benefited from the same getProgramme.

The 30-year-old has used the funding to help purchase an over-bed table and to cover some costs of transport because she doesn’t drive.

During the day, Crosweller enjoys baking, cooking and sewing coasters and placemats to sell at markets. The flexibility of using the getProgramme funding has made a huge difference to giving her more independence to get around.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Brie Fenton has cerebral palsy and is a first-time mum to 5-month-old Olive.

Their mum, Jude Crosweller, said the Cerebral Palsy Society funding has been “amazing for lots of stuff”.

She said a $300 getProgramme grant helped pay for Functional Adaptive Movement classes, which was an exercise programme designed for disabled people.

In terms of general Government funding and services, she said it should be “obviously available, as opposed to you have to beg and borrow to try and find out about them”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jude Crosweller said the Cerebral Palsy Society funding has been “amazing for lots of stuff”.

Cerebral Palsy Society’s general manager Clare Williams said the getProgramme helps people pay for equipment and services that don’t meet the Government threshold.

For example, horse-riding lessons and therapy through New Zealand Riding for the Disabled (NZRDA) cost $95 per class, however riders are asked only to pay a donation of any amount up to $30.

There were Government contracts to contribute a nominal amount to lessons, said NZRDA chief executive Donna Kennedy.

But she said the Government should cover the full costs of horse-riding lessons for disabled people because it’s “life changing for them”.

Williams said there was essentially no Government funding that would cover those lessons.

“All [Cerebral Palsy Society] programmes and services we offer have been designed with the aim of levelling the playing field for those living with cerebral palsy to enable them to live their lives like all Kiwis do,” she said.

She does think that the national roll-out of the Enabling Good Lives (EGL) approach to disability support funding would make a positive difference to disabled people and give them more freedom and choice.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sisters Brie Fenton and Jaimee-Leigh Crosweller have used funding from the Cerebral Palsy Society’s getProgramme to help pay for Functional Adaptive Movement classes which is an exercise programme designed for disabled people.

Whaikaha’s interim deputy chief executive performance and governance Russ Cooke said EGL was a principles-based approach to disability support that seeks to increase options for how people use their funding and have an individual and whānau-led approach.

The EGL prototypes in Christchurch, Waikato and MidCentral “have shown improvements, including increased autonomy and social connectedness, improved quality of life, and better access to education and employment opportunities”.

There was no timeline on when EGL would cover all the regions, but planning work had begun, he said..

“Funding was set aside in Budget 2022 to progress the expansion of the Enabling Good Lives approach across the motu,” he said.

“However, as this funding is held in contingency, it needs to meet a number of Cabinet requirements before it can be drawn down, and the team are working hard on this.”

Cooke said it was a “priority” for Whaikaha to move towards allowing people to judge for themselves their own funding priorities within their allocated budget, rather than it being controlled by the funder.

“This gives people more flexibility and control, which is the aim of the EGL approach.”

SUPPLIED Clare Williams is the general manager of the Cerebral Palsy Society.

But in the meantime with the thresholds and “onerous processes” currently in place for disability support funding, Williams said the organisation’s members often “give up half the time because of the fight”.

“They already have the barriers of every day trying to live and make things work with their condition, and then over and above to continue to extend energy fighting for their rights.”

In the June 2021 to July 2022 fundraising year, the Cerebral Palsy Society gave out 32 grants totalling $52,837, spending $15,000 more than the last financial year.

She said that’s why Cerebral Palsy Society’s Be Green Be Seen campaign was important.

“With the fundraising, we are realising that we can’t continue to deliver and support our members to this extent and with this demand and growth,” Williams said.

