After 77 years of negotiations, Māori and Moriori remains returned from Austria

The tūpuna and kārapuna (ancestors) laid on Te Atamira (stage) at Te Papa on Sunday.

The remains of people collected and stolen by a notorious Austrian grave robber have been returned to New Zealand.

Te Papa welcomed home Māori and Moriori ancestral remains on Sunday, repatriated from Vienna’s Natural History Museum.

This was the first repatriation from the European institution, and the biggest from Austria, and included a group of ancestors that represented the remains of about 64 individuals.

A Te Papa spokesperson said records indicated that 49 of theancestors were collected by Austrian taxidermist and grave robber Andreas Reischek who spent 12 years in New Zealand from 1877 to 1889.

A repatriation pōwhiri was held at Te Papa on Sunday morning to mark the return.

Te Papa’s repatriation advisory panel chairperson Professor Sir Pou Temara acknowledged the importance of this major repatriation.

“These ancestors were stolen by those with no regard for the Māori communities they belonged to,” he said.

“In his diary entries Reischek boasts of eluding Māori surveillance, looting sacred places and breaking tapu – he knew exactly what he was doing.

“It is always a spiritual relief and privilege to welcome back our ancestors who have been victims of such wrongdoing. Culturally we know that they are weeping with joy now that they have returned to Aotearoa where at last they will rest in peace.”

1 NEWS There was also a large repatriation of Moriori ancestral remains welcomed at Te Papa in July, 2022.

This repatriation concluded 77 years of negotiation between New Zealand and Austria.

Te Papa’s acting head of repatriation Te Arikirangi Mamaku-Ironside worked closely with colleagues in Austria.

“The Natural History Museum, Vienna has made a profound commitment to right the wrongs of the past, and approached this work with a spirit of openness and reconciliation.”

Te Papa The Iwi delegation carries the tūpuna and karāpuna on to Rongomaraeroa at Te Papa’s repatriation powhiri.

Vienna director general Dr Katrin Vohland said it was an important thing to do and acknowledged its significance for all involved.

“I’m impressed by how much the repatriation process is driven by the wish for reconciliation, and am happy we can contribute to the healing process,” she said.

At the ceremony, Austria’s Minister for Arts and Culture, Juergen Meindl, also talked about the hurt caused by the theft.

“We deeply regret the disrespectful and unjustified treatment of your ancestors.”