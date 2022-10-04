Māori performers sidestep into colonial world of Christchurch

The Māori Sidesteps took time out from their schedule at Christchurch's Court Theatre to take a punt on the Avon.

It was a thing of pure harmony as Mary the punt boat slid through the waters of Ōtakaro, with The Māori Sidesteps’ cuzzie-bro-type lyrics turning tourists’ heads.

Members of the comedy show band Māori Sidesteps took some time out from their two weeks of performances at Christchurch’s Court Theatre to try the city’s iconic and, well, settler activity on the Avon River.

The band’s kaupapa is to use entertainment to educate audiences about te ao Māori and the colonialism of Aotearoa through a subversive show of parodies and original waiata.

Band member Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā) said they don’t want to preach to the converted, but want to deliver a message without leaving audiences feeling “hit over the head with a stick”.

“You might get educated in a way that doesn’t challenge you too much and you can have a laugh at yourself, ’cause we like to laugh at ourselves.”

Some might arrive at the show thinking they were about to see “shiny, wholesome, performing Māori” but they should prepare themselves instead for a cuzzie-bro-type show with a message.

McCaskill said most people who saw their show were already on a cultural journey of accepting te ao Māori, but the show was something they could introduce to their friends who might not yet be.

“Some people walk out … they will just leave and not want to hear anything like that.”

Andi Crown Photography Māori Sidesteps member Jamie McCaskill says Christchurch audiences have been surprisingly receptive to their message.

It took a while for The Māori Sidesteps to build up the resilience to play to conservative crowds and find the confidence to do their truth-filled gags.

But despite Christchurch’s reputation around race relations, the band have had only great feedback and standing ovations – including a repeat standing ovation when they entered the foyer after the opening night show on September 22.

Some Māori attendees in Ōtautahi had asked them what armour they wore while doing their shows, but “we’re not really wearing any armour”.

“It makes me think people are a little more offensive … and [some Māori are] scared of being ourselves as Māori down here.

“That’s what that told me.”

At a recent media event, they had also been asked not to sing a line in their waiata, Whakawhanaungatanga, when they started singing “Are we so colonised we’ve forgotten our ways…”

Andi Crown Photography The Māori Sidesteps are performing in Christchurch's Court Theatre this week. Erroll Anderson, Regan Taylor, Jamie McCaskill, Cohen Holloway, and Jerome Leota don't want to preach to the converted, they want to educate and entertain.

“I think down here there is just a little more apprehension to upset. But we’re not trying to upset, we’re trying to educate.”

He hoped the band could play a part in changing that perception of the city.

The members all have “archetypes” in the band – or “heightened versions of ourselves”.

McCaskill is the rangatira, the leader, Cohen Holloway (Ngāti Toa) is the disruptor, the joker, Regan Taylor (Ngāti Kahungunu), also a joker, is the tino Māori keeping their pronunciation in check, and Jerome Leota, formerly from Naked Samoans, is the helper.

Erroll Anderson (Ngāpuhi) is the “glam boy” who could probably have his own show “called Tū, where he just stands there”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sidestepping onto a punt on Avon in Christchurch, back, left to right, Cohen Holloway, and Erroll Anderson, front, left to right Jerome Leota, and Jamie McCaskill.

A show with Anderson just standing there seemed fitting given he had to be pulled from performances this week due to a bout of laryngitis. Thankfully, the newly named “Larry” magically (or thanks to medical intervention) found his voice mid-punt, much to the band's excitement.

The Wellington-based band, which formed about six years ago, was due to perform at the Court Theatre during a busy season last year, but it had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

McCaskill said while the punting was a moment of serenity amid a busy schedule, he did not get the same cultural connections as he did on a waka.

The Māori Sidesteps can be seen at the Court Theatre each night this week, and twice on the final day on Saturday.