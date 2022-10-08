'If you restore the name, you restore everything else': Campaign aims to remove colonial name from Hawke's Bay river

Mana whenua have led a campaign to see the Clive River, in Hawke’s Bay, have its Māori name and whakapapa restored.

Mana whenua who want to restore the Māori name to the Clive River are redoubling their efforts after a petition to change the awa’s name was rebuffed.

Earlier this year, a petition was presented to Ngā Pou Taumata o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board requesting the river be renamed Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira​.

The proposal was declined over concerns the name would be confused with the neighbouring Ngaruroro River .

But now, says Arconnehi “Aki” Paipper​, who is helping organise the campaign to change the name, “we just want to get it across the line and return it to a local name. This is just the beginning.”

Sir Robert Clive, the first British governor of Bengal, died in 1774 having never set foot in New Zealand let alone the Hawke’s Bay region in which the Clive River was named after him.

That’s one reason, along with wanting to restore the mana of their awa, that the group hope to see the river’s Māori name restored.

The mamae (pain) was palpable within the walls of Kohupātiki Marae where the whānau met to discuss new name options on Thursday night, the hui opening with a waiata about the history of the awa.

Paipper​ has fond memories of growing up along the river which takes its name from the ripples (ngaru) created by endemic fish (upokororo).

While it was once a popular swimming hole and source of food, the river had been degraded and was “inhospitable”.

This prompted Paipper (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Hori) and her sister to launch the Operation Pātiki Charitable Trust.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The Clive River in Hawke's Bay was named for the first British governor of Bengal who never ventured to New Zealand.

Its vision is to restore the mauri of the awa through returning to the name decreed by Ruawharo, a tohunga (high priest) of te waka Takitimu.

She accepted the Geographic Board’s decision and was just happy they had agreed to honour the oral history of the river.

Paipper put forward Moko-tū-ā-raro​ as a preferred alternative to those gathered at the meeting.

While there was strong tautoko (support) for the work she had done, many were angry the name had been rejected saying “it shouldn’t be cut in half like they did the river” or that there were “always barriers”.

One woman felt “disrespected” by arbitrary deadlines needing to be met, when 500 years of Māori history had been erased when the river was named after Clive in 1975.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Arconnehi “Aki” Paipper of Operation Patiki and Green Party MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere sign a petition in support of the new name to be put forward for the Clive River, 'Moko-tū-ā-raro'.

Others supported the new name which “sounded like a baby” and “the beginnings of new life”.

Green Party MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere​ lent support to the campaign, leading to a petition which gained more than 3700 signatures.

Kerekere (Whānau a Kai, Ngāti Oneone, Te Aitanga ā Mahaki, Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri) said restoring the river’s name would signal to others that its whakapapa mattered.

“If you restore the name, you restore everything else. It gives more mana to the people to say ‘this is our awa, we need to be part of the decision-making’.”

She said it was incredibly inappropriate Clive’s name had been used and it should be changed at the earliest opportunity.

Kerekere encouraged others to look into the historical names in their own rohe.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Their were mixed views about the Moko-tū-ā-raro name proposal, with support for change winning out.

Mana whenua voted to put forward Moko-tū-ā-raro as an alternative in their application which is now likely to be considered by the board at the end of the year.

Anselm Helm​, chairperson of the Geographic Board, acknowledged the bed of the river was a remnant of the original course of Ngaruroro River before flood control diversion works were completed in 1969.

He said the board had declined the proposal over concerns about confusion.

“We appreciate the desire to restore the river’s mana and mauri and have given the applicants guidance on avoiding duplication if they make a future proposal”.