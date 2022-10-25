New library helps foster town's growing art scene

A depiction of the kaitiaki taniwha (protective guardian) Huriawa is among more than 20 works of art in Motueka's public library, Te Noninga Kumu, where art is helping tell stories alongside books.

The first indoor Nelson Arts festival events are taking place in Motueka, most of them at the town’s new library, Te Noninga Kumu.

ScattergGun – a solo performance by Ana Chaya Scotney exploring themes including class, race and gender – is due at the library on Thursday night.

The workshop for authors/creatives, Being Visible, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, with Poet Laureate from 2017-19, Selina Tusitala Marsh also due to talk to school children next week, about her graphic novels.

Te Noninga Kumu, which opened in March, is a public space where art has become synonymous with story telling.

Katy Jones/Stuff This art work by Motueka based artist, Natalie Kere, sits at the entrance to the town’s library, Te Noninga Kumu.

It houses over 20 commissioned art works, ranging from the country's largest permanent exhibition of traditional poi, to a sculpture of a kaitiaki taniwha (protective guardian), Huriawa, whose body weaves in and out throughout the building.

Art co-ordinator Donna McLeod said the artists behind the installations either lived in Motueka or had some connection to the town.

Featuring their work in the library gave the community something different, she said.

“Essentially a library is about books, but the art has become about telling stories.”

Katy Jones/Stuff Book illustrations by local illustrator, Mat Tait, on the ceiling at Motueka Library, Te Noninga Kumu.

The depiction of the taniwha, Huriawa, reflected her journey from her home, nearby Te Waikoropūpū Springs, McLeod said.

“She was called here to look after the waters. She travels from the Pupu Springs, goes underneath the Tākaka Hills, pops out at the resurgence at Riwaka, goes down the Riwaka River and she twirls all the way around, goes to the sea and returns back, so she keeps the water clean.”

A series of poles/pou named the different journeys that mana whenua, Ngāti Rārua and Te Āti Awa, took to the region.

The name of the library, Te Noninga Kumu, signified an act of settling, like someone sitting on the beach and wiggling to make themselves comfortable, McLeod said.

Katy Jones/Stuff An exhibition of traditional poi make up one of more than 20 art works on display at Motueka library, Te Noninga Kumu.

“It’s acknowledging the heke of the people who came this way, it’s acknowledging their history, and it’s ... rebirthing an old word.”

Many of the artists whose work was displayed in the library were doing “incredibly well”, she said.

Natalie Kere – who created a striking installation of resin panels for the entrance – recently exhibited work in a digital exhibition in Times Square in New York.

Mat Tait​, whose book illustrations including people and fish were replicated and hung from the ceiling, won a national illustrator prize in 2020.

An exhibition for 13-25 year olds called Mauria Te Pono/Believe in Yourself, showcased the talent of the town’s young people, with paintings, sculptures and other artwork on display throughout the interior.

Katy Jones/Stuff From left, Motueka branch librarian Janine Gillions, West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor, Motueka library art co-ordinator, Donna McLeod.

Elsewhere, arts festival show “Thoroughly Modern Māui” was performed by Rutene Spooner at the Te Awhina Te Kohanga Reo in Motueka last week.

“Motueka’s still seen as a rural little town, but it’s growing, and I think the library is a reflection of that,” McLeod said.

MP for West Coast-Tasman, Damien O’Connor was given a tour of the library this month.

“It’s light and enlightening, it’s not what you expect from a library,” he said.

The opaque installation on the entrance doors gave a sense of entering a sanctuary, somewhere in the centre of town – but away from it, he said.

McLeod said the korowai/cloak, painted on to the doors, was put there “to make you feel warm and to wrap around you when you come here, and when you leave, to go in peace.”