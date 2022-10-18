Bilingual Te Wehenga author shares 'living story with its own mauri'

Mat Tait wrote and illustrated Te Wehenga (The Separation). “When these stories retold and retold and retold what that shows is that they are alive,” he says.

Retelling a version of the Māori story of creation in pictorial, bilingual form has been a work two years in the making for Motueka artist Mat Tait (Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Kuia).

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Tait’s book, Te Wehenga (The Separation), a stunning graphic work depicting the story of Ranginui and Papatūānuku's separation, was released on Tuesday (October 18).

It’s a tale that’s always meant a lot to him, beginning from when he was a child, first encountering it via a collection of pūrākau Māori called Māori Legends for Young New Zealanders, by Dame Kāterina Te Heikōkō Mataira.

“Just the thought of the children of Ranginui and Papatūānuku and being trapped in that kind of darkness and closeness between them really had a big impact on me,” Tait said.

“I just really wanted to make a version that was accessible for anyone, while still retaining the deep significance of the story as much as possible.”

Being a bilingual tome, he hopes that the book will be a useful resource for people, whatever their level of reo, and that for those with no knowledge of te reo, that it might serve as a good introduction to the language.

He takes pains to stress that this is one version of the story, and that there are many reiterations across the motu.

A trainee teacher at Te Ataarangi in Motueka, Tait is fluent in te reo, and says that while writing the story he bore in mind that the atua he was speaking of were “living presences that needed to be treated with respect”.

Catherine Hubbard/Nelson Mail Motueka's Mat Tait wrote and illustrated Te Wehenga, a stunning bilingual graphic book.

“The story is the story of creation, but at the same time it’s also allegory,” he said.

“That might seem a bit paradoxical. But these are the two positions I maintained in my head while I was doing this retelling. It's a story about finding one's own place in the world, it’s a story about birth. The story is very wise about the relationships between children in their parents, about relationship between siblings in relation to that parental connection.”

But at the same time, he’s keen for readers to make their own interpretations and connections.

The book is stunningly illustrated with predominantly dark backgrounds and imagery, which posed some challenges in terms of getting the printing right – with a fair bit of back and forth with Tait and the publishers to make sure it wasn’t going to be too obscure to be legible.

“It starts out very dark, and it gradually lightens over the course of the book, but never too much, because where the book finishes we're still only seeing the very beginning of Te Ao Mārama, and there was no sun, so it was still dim, misty, the air filled with dust,” Tait explained.

“If I'm kind of left to my own devices, I tend to gravitate towards kind of darker work anyway, so it wasn't too much of a reach to work in that way.”

Tait says his mahi has always been focused on Aotearoa. This title “just leapt instantly to mind” after finishing his last book, The Adventures of Tupaia, the story of the Tahitian priest navigator who sailed on board the Endeavour with Captain Cook on his first voyage to New Zealand.

He wanted to create a book that would speak to both children and adults, to people who were not necessarily familiar with the story, which remains relevant and vital today.

“When these stories retold and retold and retold what that shows is that they are alive, that they're not just a myth, [or] a quaint old story. I really don't like that word,” he said.

“To me, this is not a myth but a living story that still speaks to us, and has a lot to teach us ... the mauri of the story still flows within us and within this country, and is a huge part of the culture, to Māori in particular, but also to Pākehā and tauiwi.”