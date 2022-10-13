Hinemoa Elder on the power of the Māori moon goddess

Dr Hinemoa Elder has written a new book called Wawata - Moon Dreaming. Hina, the Māori moon goddess, is a “great living metaphor for hope and resilience,” she says.

Dr Hinemoa Elder, author of the top-selling New Zealand non-fiction title of 2021 Aroha, wants to help you connect with the energies of Hina, the Māori moon goddess.

She’ll be speaking about her new book, Wawata – Moon Dreaming, which explores “how living in sync with the moon can help us find a growing sense of place and harmony” at an upcoming Nelson Arts Festival event.

Elder said she enjoyed meeting readers and potential readers kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face).

“Being in the same room, breathing the same air, actually seeing somebody's reactions – the feeling, the energy is just another layer, it’s more intimate,” she said.

Elder (Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi) hopes the kōrero will be thought-provoking – because her material can be challenging, she said.

“The topics in Māori culture that I'm bringing forward in Wawata touch on some really hard aspects of our lives – losses, grief, as we age, how our bodies age,” Elder explained.

“For example, one of the things I share is about when I realised that I wouldn't ever be able to have any more children and how that affected me.”

She also speaks about periods and the problems we have with them, and the negative ways both men and women can think about their bodies, topics that can be awkward to raise that she would like to normalise.

Elder said she was “overwhelmed” with the response to Aroha.

“I've been blown away by the impact that it's had and continues to have. It's really humbling to receive all of that positive feedback.”

She loves that it’s been embraced and that many people have found it helpful and useful in their own lives – including readers from around the world and also readers experiencing serious mental health challenges.

Many of the buyers, given the volume of sales, must have been Pākehā. Elder said feedback she’d had from Pākehā readers indicated there were many who wanted to know more about Māori culture, who wanted to learn how to be involved, how to be good allies and how to be tangata Tiriti.

“They want to participate in optimising a sense of nationhood, they don't want to be the ones dragging the chain. They don't want to be trapped in a Victorian Pākehā mindset.”

There was still, however, the “squeaky wheel” – those who complained about te reo Māori on the news or in the weather forecast, but Elder said they were a “small minority” who were fortunately gradually becoming less and less of an influence.

With the cultural landscape changing, and Elder already set up with a well established fan base, Wawata is likely to land on solid ground. It might just change the way you look at the clock, and to “slow down a bit, recognise the kind of energy of the day”.

“In the Pākehā world, we have a bizarre relationship with time,” Elder said.

“We’re trying not to run late, we’re waking up to an alarm, [which is] a pretty brutal way to wake up in the morning with a bell ringing, and then we're up and we're running against the clock. We have all these sayings in English about our adversarial relationship with time.

“I think that the Māori world view gives us a different perspective on that, and allows a different kind of way of conceptualising that helps in today's society, when actually, rushing can be really counterproductive, and you can do things but they're not of very high quality.”

The cyclical nature of Hina’s path was a “great living metaphor for hope and resilience, [for] remembering that we get to go around the month again, that we get to try again with some of the things that challenge us in life”.

“While there are periods of the month when there is more shadow over her face, we know that what's coming is more light.”