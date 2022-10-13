Videoed eviction of trans woman from Christchurch hotel attracts 1 million TikTok views

After moving to Christchurch Cassie Love had a bad experience at a Christchurch motel.

A transgender woman was evicted from a Christchurch hotel in a heated confrontation with the hotel owners, which saw one commenting on the fact she wore “girl’s clothes”.

The 27-year-old, who uses the name Cassie Love, believes she was evicted because she is transgender.

However, the hotel co-owner said gender had nothing to do with it and alleged the guests were smoking cannabis – an allegation Cassie denies.

A video she posted of the altercation to TikTok has been viewed 1.3 million times.

Cassie, who is in the process of changing her legal name, booked three nights at the Whitewood Suites, advertised as luxury accommodation in the central city. It was to be a treat for herself and her girlfriend while they looked for a Christchurch rental.

On April 7, the second morning of their stay, the hotel’s owners knocked on the door to their suite.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The hotel denied being transphobic, but Cassie caught transphobic comments on camera.

Cassie said she heard two people outside, and unsure of what they wanted, began filming before opening the door.

In her video, Cassie introduces herself to owners Mike Woodfield​ and Elsa Lee​, using her legal name.

Lee is seen refusing Cassie’s outstretched hand, saying “we know what you’ve been doing, we have CCTV”.

A confrontation ensued, with Cassie on the defensive as Woodfield let himself into the apartment and into the bathroom without giving the couple time to clear away their personal belongings.

In a statement, Woodfield said he gave the couple 10 minutes notice, but the couple, who had been in bed, said they didn’t receive it.

The owners claimed they smelled cannabis from the hallway so wanted them to leave. Cassie rubbished the allegation, encouraging the owners to call the police and prove it.

Cassie Love Transgender woman Cassie Love is confronted by hotel owners telling her to leave, with one saying they have video of the way she is dressed. (Swearing bleeped)

Lee called the police, saying their complaint was about cannabis being smoked and Cassie “dress[ing] up like a girl,” according to the audio captured on video.

“I’m sick of f...ing c...s like you,” Woodfield tells Cassie.

When Cassie asked Woodfield to leave, so they could change and pack, he refused.

Woodfield told Stuff Cassie’s eviction was solely because of the cannabis allegation.

When asked if he or Lee had an issue with transgender people, he said, “I don’t care mate if he f...s rabbits... I mix with gay people, I mix with whoever.

“People are people, I’m not going to judge them,” he said.

He said he continued to refer to Cassie by male pronouns – including in a written statement to Stuff – because she had booked the room under her legal birth name and checked in wearing masculine clothing.

Woodfield and Lee did not respond to questions about why the confrontation became aggressive nor why Cassie dressing “like a girl” was part of their complaint to police.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cassie said she was sick of people telling her how LGBT+ friendly New Zealand was, so wanted to share her story.

Woodfield said the couple left behind a mess that took days to clean – citing spilt milk and dirty dishes – and said it took time to air out the room.

Cassie filmed her interaction with police at the hotel, who said the issue appeared to be about whether an e-cigarette was used inside.

Vaping in the property – which the couple also denied – was against the rules.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Whitewood Suites was listed for sale in September. Photo of the room in question not depicted.

There has been an ongoing dispute over a refund, which both sides said the bank was looking at.

Cassie shared her side of the story on TikTok this month because she was sick of trans women not being believed when they faced discrimination.

“I just feel like everyone thinks New Zealand is so great, but it’s not as progressive as we think it is,” she said.

“I didn’t do anything wrong ...I’ve let so many things slide in my life... this is too far.”

Supporters of Cassie flooded Whitewood Suites with negative Google reviews and phone calls accusing the owners of being bigots.

Woodward said he and Lee were the victims.

He said the hotel “no longer exists”. In September, individual apartments within the Whitewood Suites complex were listed for sale.

Cassie has complained to the Human Rights Commission.