ACT's proposal for Treaty referendum is 'virtue signalling', says Government

ACT's David Seymour, with MP's Karen Chhour, and Nicole McKee release the 'Democracy, or co-governance' policy paper.

Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis is calling an ACT Party proposal to hold a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi “political virtue signalling”.

ACT elaborated on the policy announced earlier in the year in a discussion document released on Monday.

The policy proposes a Principles of the Treaty Act to be voted on in a referendum that would end a focus on partnership between Māori and the Crown sometimes referred to as “co-governance”.

"Trying to override Court rulings and redefine long-standing principles is pure political virtue signalling,” Davis said.

"It also ignores significant legal decisions that are a result of over 180 years of grappling... and would send us back decades which is not helpful to anyone. Their definition also ignores the rights Māori were guaranteed in the Treaty, including equity."

Davis said the document shows the ACT Party does not understand New Zealand legislation and responsibilities under the Treaty.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis says the ACT Party’s proposal for a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi is political virtue signalling.

"Those principles have guided successive governments, including those that ACT and David Seymour specifically have supported or been part of,” he said.

“For example the Waikato-Tainui Raupatu Claims (Waikato River) Settlement Act 2010, which created a co-governance and co-management framework between the Crown and river iwi, and Te Urewera Act 2014, which sees Te Urewera governed by a Board of Crown and Tuhoe representatives,” he said.

ACT leader David Seymour said Davis is “massively oversimplifying” issues that need to be debated.

“Many of the Government’s most recent policies extend far beyond the governance of a specific asset that was wrongly taken in the first place. They go to the governance of all three waters infrastructure... it applies to healthcare,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour says Davis is oversimplifying issues that need to be debated.

"Our opposition is to the interpretation of the Treaty that goes well beyond Treaty settlements or specific assets and requires the co-governance of nearly every aspect of society."

Seymour said the document acknowledges there are massive inequities in Aotearoa.

“But we also point out that there are vulnerable New Zealanders who are Māori, who are Pacific, who are neither Māori nor Pacific, and we need to help all of them,” he said.

"The best way to do that is in a liberal democratic framework where everyone has equal political rights."