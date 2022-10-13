Spark Sport cuts sign language interpreters for Deaf from Rugby World Cup broadcast

The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

The Deaf community are frustrated after sign language interpreters were cut from the broadcast coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Advocacy group Deaf Aotearoa worked with Rugby World Cup organisers to arrange the signing of the national anthems during the Black Ferns game against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday.

But the broadcast coverage by Spark Sport omitted this, leaving viewers disappointed. Coverage in Australia and other countries included the sign interpreters.

Deaf Aotearoa chief executive Lachlan Keating said it’s a shame the interpreters weren’t shown on screen in New Zealand after all the hard work that went into setting it up.

“This sort of inclusion really matters and helps NZSL to be familiar for hearing Kiwis and, more importantly, ensures Deaf people can enjoy significant moments like the anthem being sung before a big game,” he said.

“We hope to see a smoother process in the future that will ensure NZSL will start to feature during all major live sporting events broadcast here in New Zealand.”

Black Ferns v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, October 8, 2022

Spark Sport is in charge of the broadcast coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

“As the domestic broadcaster, we produced a bespoke build-up show and as a result, chose to broadcast an alternative feed,” spokesman Jeff Latch said.

“Unfortunately, this did not include the sign language version of the national anthems.”

Latch said Spark Sport unreservedly apologises to impacted customers and understands how important it is to provide an inclusive viewing experience.

“We’ve been in touch with a representative from Deaf Aotearoa to extend our sincerest apologies to the Deaf community in New Zealand,” he said.

“We will make sure that we show sign language interpretation on our broadcast whenever available going forward.”

Latch added World Rugby had advised that there were no further plans to have live performances for the national anthems in the tournament, negating the need for sign language interpreters.