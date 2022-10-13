In her own words: Faith-based abuse survivor wants action

Frances Tagaloa, who was abused as a child by a Marist Brother, hopes religious institutions will put survivors and their needs first as part of the final round of the Royal Commission's Abuse in Care inquiry response hearings.

Frances Tagaloa is a member of the Survivor Advisory Group established as part of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. As a child, she suffered sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of a Marist Brother within the Catholic Church. As the royal commission begins hearing responses from faith-based institutions, Tagaloa tells Katie Doyle what she hopes will come out of the hearing.

This has been edited for clarity and length.

I think it will be a challenging week for survivors.

I think it will be quite difficult to again hear justifications, explanations, rationalisations from faith-based institutions about their lack of care, lack of protection, lack of duty for children and the vulnerable.

I'm hoping to hear more of how they failed to act, they failed to take responsibility.

I would love to see them, each church institution, support the recommendations of the commission and particularly support the creation of an independent body.

We've heard that from some church institutions, they want to support an independent body, but not all.

For me, personally, I'd really like to hear that from the Catholic Church. That's where my abuse was.

I just think it's healthy for churches to have that kind of accountability from an independent body.

David White/Stuff Frances Tagaloa wants churches to own up to their failure to take appropriate action when abuse was reported to them.

As a survivor this is huge. This is the last hearing of the Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

So this is a huge step, that we've had the opportunity to publicly share our traumatic experiences, and to relive that trauma, but for the hope of seeing change, and the hope that the recommendations from the commission will make a difference.

I think as a survivor the one thing I would say to [religious institutions] is to not just apologise publicly, but with that apology have real action to give redress to the survivors.

Help survivors navigate healing, and be ready to support and put survivors first.

We will see this week that many of these faith-based institutions have protected themselves first. And that just has to stop, they have to put survivors first. They have to prioritise them.

I think the only way they can do that is with an independent body, showing them how to do that.

I think they want to, but they just naturally will go to protecting themselves and in some cases, protecting perpetrators.

So only an independent body will help give that healthy accountability and help see justice and things put right for survivors.

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry’s faith-based institutional response hearing began in Auckland on Thursday, October 13, with the final day on Friday, October 21.