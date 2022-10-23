'Burn the building down': Why urgent change is needed at Oranga Tamariki

The Oranga Tamariki Disability Advisory Group members and Oranga Tamariki kaimahi after the mihi whakatau in October. Back row left to right: Erikka Helliwell, Mel Ahnau, Crystal Kire, Hannah Watson. Front row left to right: Donna Fasavalu, Arielle Lockheart, Claudia Boyles, Claire Gyde, Mike Sansom.

Claudia Boyles understands why disabled people and their whānau are angry at Oranga Tamariki.

“If I were one of them, I might want to come and burn the building down,” she said.

As Oranga Tamariki’s chief adviser of disability, Boyles has been key to establishing the agency’s first disability advisory group, which will advise its leadership team about disability and support them to understand and work out what needs to be done.

“[The members of the group] have every reason to feel bitter and traumatised and angry, but what they’re bringing instead is love and a sense of constructiveness and ‘we can do this better’,” said Boyles, who has a disability herself.

READ MORE:

* Striking Oranga Tamariki staff say soaring vacancies an 'elephant in the room'

* Why did Oranga Tamariki let boy go back to parents who nearly killed him?

* Ombudsman finds 'litany of failures' in OT treatment of Malachi Subecz case



Chair of the group Claire Gyde and her husband Paul have two adopted sons who are now adults, and one of them lives with the impacts of foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). The New Plymouth couple also care for their grandson through Oranga Tamariki.

“I felt like a tiny voice against the giant government mechanism to try and get anything achieved,” said Gyde.

When the Gydes’ sons first came into their care, they didn’t get any disability training or information, which she said “absolutely” needs to happen.

Gyde said the experience she had advocating for her son was isolating, and she thought Oranga Tamariki needed to better advocate for children, particularly in the disability space.

SUPPLIED Claire Gyde, pictured with husband Paul, is a member of the Oranga Tamariki Disability Advisory Group.

“They need to advocate with the passion and commitment of a good and loving parent, because that is what they are to these children.”

The disability advisory group first met earlier this month for a mihi whakatau (formal welcome) and will next meet in November to start talking about they expect from Oranga Tamariki and vice versa, and where priorities lie. The group plans to have up to 12 meetings a year.

Gyde didn’t want to pre-empt what recommendations the group would make, but said they had started with a list of questions and were researching what was already happening for disabled people in care.

Gyde added there needed to be a monitoring mechanism to ensure Oranga Tamariki took feedback on board.

“You can put policies and procedures around everything you like, but if it's not put into practise it's just a waste of time,” she said.

“I think there will need to be monitoring of it for quite a while, because it’s not a quick fix.”

Boyles said she was committed to listening to the feedback, and had asked the group to hold Oranga Tamariki to account.

“I would be doing them a real disservice if I couldn’t hear what they have to say and use it to make a difference,” she said.

SUPPLIED Claudia Boyles is the chief disability adviser for Oranga Tamariki.

When Boyles first started the role in October 2021, she realised there was “patchy practise across the place, and we weren’t getting any voices in of disabled people to support any form of transformation”.

She said while Oranga Tamariki did have a team dedicated to voices of children and support for disabled young people, those voices were not coming through in making policy or making practising changes.

She said the organisation needed a higher-level group to support her and the leadership team to understand disability better.

Oranga Tamariki didn’t know how many or what percent of young people in its care were disabled, Boyles said, and admitted one of the gaps at the agency was data collection.

A 2021 internal case note found that 100% of 21 young people living in a youth justice facility had a disability or mental health diagnosis.

Oranga Tamariki recently approved a disability and data research strategy and plan of action, with projects under way to improve disability data collection.

Boyles also said discussions were under way with Oranga Tamariki’s property team and a target had been set for all new builds and renovations to achieve universal design, meaning they would be more accessible.