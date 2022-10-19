Niue Language Week: Translator was up all hours ensuring Covid messages cut through

Lynn Lolokini Ikimotu-Pavihi is a champion of the Niuean community, and associate principal of Favona Primary School.

She also has a night job – once a week she teaches Vagahau Niue at the Centre for Pacific Languages.

She also has a radio gig – once a week she reports and broadcasts for the Niuean programme live on the Pacific Media Network.

In between, she translates English content into Niuean and back again for Government agencies, handles interpretation in the courts, composes music and runs her own publishing company, putting out her own books in Niuean for her community.

Oh, and she’s a single mother to her two children, too.

This champion of the Niuean community knows how busy her week is, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Some people say work finishes at 4pm, switch your phone off. But in times when our people are vulnerable, especially our elderly, I open up,” Pavihi said.

SUPPLIED Organisers of the Niuean vaccination event are using a TikTok challenge to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jabs in south Auckland.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand it fell to Pavihi to quickly and accurately translate the government rules and information.

After school hours were done, she poured over documents and dictionaries translating the prime minister’s daily case updates and rule changes, then would rush to a studio to record video and audio messages for Niueans.

Before long, people were waiting for her messages to know what to do, she said.

“The Niue community already know me from my weekly radio programme, so I already had a strong connection with my people. They trusted me, they trusted my face, and the information I had.

“It’s very empowering, knowing that our people are relying on the information I’m giving out.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff On Sunday, students Pavihi teaches helped kick off Niue Language Week Niue Week at Favona School.

For Pavihi, not every translation was straightforward.

One translation in particular proved a little challenging: how to best convey “bubble” in Vagahau Niue (Niue language).

Pavihi explains that in Vagahau Niue, there is no word for just one bubble, let alone bubble the way the New Zealand government deployed it to encourage people to stay home with their families during lockdown.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff When the community’s elderly needed help during Covid-19 lockdowns, Pavihi dedicated hours and hours to serving them.

Instead, there is the word fufua, meaning ‘to blow bubbles’.

So in consultation with an aunty of hers, who happens to be on the Niuean Language Commission in Niue, Pavihi came up with a solution: ‘puipuiaga fufua’.

“I didn’t want to mistranslate or misinterpret,” she said.

Even though fewer than 12% of Niueans speak the language fluently, it was important for Pavihi to make sure there was Vagahau Niue Covid-19 information flowing on a regular basis, especially for people over 50, she said.

Supplied Lynn Lolokini Ikimotu-Pavihi (right) with her son Siuni and daughter Sifa, who she named her publishing company after: SifamoSiuni Publications.

In 2021 the Ministry of Pacific Peoples honoured Pavihi by naming her one of that year’s Niue Language Champions.

Pavihi said every day that goes by, she was more and more proud to be Niuean.

“At home, I speak Niuean to my kids, at work I raise the Niuean flag left right and centre,” she said.