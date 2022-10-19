Government’s immigration changes ‘hurtful’ to low-income migrants, union says

Immigration Minister Michael Wood made an announcement about changes to residency visa criteria.

Migrants on lower pay still cannot bring their parents to Aotearoa in a move labelled “hurtful” by a union for migrant workers.

A raft of changes to immigration settings was unveiled last week, including a lower salary threshold for migrants wanting to bring their parents over.

A sponsor now needs to earn 1.5 times the median wage or $86,611 for one parent, instead of the previous two times the median wage.

The new threshold increases by half the median wage for each additional parent. If there are two sponsors, they need to have a combined income that is twice the median wage or $115,481.

Migrante Aotearoa spokesman Mikee Santos said the threshold was still too high.

"Many migrants, who are now able to achieve the median wage, were hoping they would be able to bring their mothers here,” he said.

Migrante Aotearoa spokesman Mikee Santos says the new salary thresholds which would allow the parents of migrants to come to Aotearoa are too high.

“They are being reminded that they are good but not good enough. I don't know many migrant workers who make $86,611.”

Santos said policies that applied differently to migrants who made less money made them feel like they did not belong.

“I am a citizen and a Kiwi but now I feel like I am back on a visa. It is quite hurtful to thousands of migrant workers, who are often on low pay,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Immigration Minister Michael Wood says the Government needs to strike a balance providing pathways for parents, and protecting the resources of the health and welfare systems.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood said the Government had sought to strike a balance between providing pathways for migrants to sponsor their parents to live here while protecting the “finite resources” of the health and social welfare systems.

“As part of the reopening we have made the settings more accommodating compared with where they were following the 2016 review,” he said.

“We have also introduced new opportunities for siblings to co-sponsor parents and reduced how much extra income someone has to earn if they want to sponsor multiple parents.”

Wood said ultimately he thought the Government had got the balance right.

“In addition, we will commence a review into the wider family and partner settings in 2023 and I have asked officials to consider these concerns as part of that work.”

The Government announced it was reopening the skilled migrant category visa and pathway for parents last week with changes.

These include a faster route to residency for very highly skilled migrants such as university lecturers or scientists who hold a PhD.