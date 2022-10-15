Fears repatriated taonga being sold at auction won't be protected from exploitation

A number of repatriated taonga is set to be auctioned in Auckland on Monday.

Researchers and historians believe repatriated taonga (treasure) won’t be properly protected after being put up for sale by an auction house.

Sacred taonga repatriated to Aotearoa from overseas are being put up for sale by auction house Webb’s.

The auction house said it had worked with an overseas seller to repatriate a “significant number of taonga” that were “exported” from Aotearoa long ago.

The repatriated taonga included heitiki (carved ornaments), kete and wood carvings, among other items.

Ben Erren, Webb’s director of decorative arts, said the taonga being sold had been given “Y registration” meaning it was not allowed to leave Aotearoa again without a licence from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

Malcolm Mulholland, senior researcher at Te Pūtahi-a-Toi, School of Māori Studies, Massey University said selling taonga to the highest bidder wasn’t good practice.

“While the Y registration might offer some protection by meaning the buyer has to be a registered collector, it is by no means foolproof,” Mulholland said.

“Taonga could be further protected if the collector maintained an ongoing relationship with the iwi concerned from where the taonga originated.”

Mulholland said that would mean iwi could provide feedback on how the taonga was displayed and would keep it from being exploited or harmed.

Erren said it was unknown where the taonga had originally come from as they had been overseas for such a long time.

“We do know most of them are from the 1800s due to the variation of the carving style – the most expensive piece is probably worth around $20,000.”

Supplied Māori art historian Ngarino Ellis believed taonga would be better placed in a museum. (File photo)

Māori art historian Ngarino Ellis, also worried about the protection of the taonga, she said she knew returned taonga was sometimes auctioned but it would be better placed in a museum.

“In this case in my mind it’s not really returning it as anyone who is registered can bid on it. If they really wanted to return them they would work with Te Papa as our national museum.”

Associate professor at Massey University, Margaret Forster, said Y registration only addressed some issues Māori had with guardianship of taonga.

“Generally, commodification and sale are inconsistent with kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection) and seldom ensures whānau, hapū and iwi can exercise the right of Māori to rule themselves over significant taonga.”

Erren said museums in Aotearoa could choose to purchase items from Webb’s before they went to auction.

“We work with a vendor, so there’s no question about whether these pieces would be gifted. We do work closely with iwi in private to repatriate things.

“These are beautiful pieces of taonga which are now going to be in Aotearoa forever.”