Review panel seeks diverse views on how to improve electoral system

The Independent Electoral Review Panel is taking public submissions in a review to safeguard democratic structures for the future.

When the Independent Electoral Review Panel was announced in October 2021, Kris Faafoi, who was justice minister at the time, said the panel had bipartisan support and would undertake a broad review of the electoral system.

The panel would also make more recommendations before the 2023 election.

The review would cover how elections work, including the length of the parliamentary term, the voting age, political donations, election campaigns and the thresholds for parties to enter Parliament under MMP (mixed member proportional representation).

“We want to hear from a diverse range of people about their experiences and their ideas for how to strengthen the electoral system so that it works well for current and future generations,” the chair of the Independent Electoral Review Panel, Deborah Hart, said, adding the review would also give the panel an opportunity to “reflect on what is happening around us”.

STUFF Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announces a major review of New Zealand's electoral law is being launched by the Government. (Video first published October 2021)

“Around the world, we are seeing threats to the integrity of elections. We should never take the health of our democracy for granted,” said Hart.

Other members of the panel include: Maria Bargh, Andrew Geddis, Lara Greaves, Alice Mander and Robert Peden.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deborah Hart is chairperson of the Independent Electoral Review Panel.

Electoral review panel member Alice Mander said she was involved as a young disabled person because she was passionate about ensuring young people could feel confident in the electoral system.

She said the electoral system worked well but with things changing since the electoral law was written decades ago, “it is time for a revamp”.

Mander was interested in hearing from all New Zealanders but in particular communities that historically had not engaged in elections as much.

Supplied Founder of the National Disabled Students' Association Alice Mander is on the Independent Electoral Review Panel.

“Disabled people are one in four of the New Zealand population, so if one in four of us are struggling to engage in the democratic structure or the democratic system as it stands then that is a serious concern,” said Mander.

“It is so important that we have those stories, and we hear what works and what does not work so that we can see how we can improve it and make sure that the system actually represents New Zealanders.”

The next public meeting is being held online on October 19 and feedback for submissions close on November 14.

More information about how to attend and submit feedback can be accessed on the electoral review website.