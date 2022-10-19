Colonial conflict and Pākehā privilege need to be recognised in schools, says researcher

Marlborough Girls' College students on a field trip in Blenheim. Dr Liana MacDonald was collecting research how students reacted to learning about indigenous memories of colonial violence that have been suppressed by society. (File photo)

Te Tauihu researcher Dr Liana MacDonald wants to break the silence around New Zealand’s violent colonial history to move forward.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The Victoria University lecturer (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Koata) will be delivering a keynote speech at ‘Kia wetewetea, ko Māui ahau!’, an education symposium supported by Te Hurihanganui aiming to inspire and change the narrative for tauira Māori in the top of the south.

She has been through the process of looking back at the past herself – MacDonald went through the school system in Blenheim in the 1980s and 1990s, an experience that left her “confused and uncertain about race relations in New Zealand”.

Her father, who had Ngāti Kuia and Rangitāne whakapapa, was killed when she was 7, and she was raised by her Pākehā mum.

In online journal E-Tangata, MacDonald wrote about her personal experience learning about the history of the Wairau on her father’s side.

“That history was brutal, unfair, and robbed my tūpuna of their land. And it happened after the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi – which guaranteed Māori full, exclusive, and undisturbed rights of possession.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Wairau Conflict - Tuamarina Graveyard. The history of the Wairau was “brutal, unfair, and robbed my tūpuna of their land”, MacDonald wrote in E-Tangata.

In the article about “monuments that uphold the status quo”, MacDonald said she started to realise that withholding histories of colonial violence made it “much easier to continue to assimilate Māori into the dominant culture”.

“Moreover, breaking the silence of difficult histories directly challenges the ideas that underpin many celebrated notions of what it means to be Kiwi. It exposes the symbols and daily practices that reinforce the myth of an equitable and harmonious bicultural society.”

In an interview with Stuff, MacDonald said she planned to ask “a really broad question around what is racism” – which was not only individual attitudes and biases, but also included institutional or structural racism, that she described as “less recognised or covert racism that happens around the way we teach, the content that we teach, [and] the culture of schools”.

MacDonald will be raising her PhD research and what that revealed about “the way that Māori are positioned and are marginalised within schooling in ways that are normalised and accepted”.

“We talk about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we are increasingly doing so now, talking about equal partnership between Māori and Pākehā for example.

“But actually, if you look really critically at what's happening at schools, Māori are still just partially included or included in limited ways. And we sanction that, we don’t really challenge that.”

Doing research with Dr Peter Meihana (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Ngāi Tahu) at a Marlborough high school in which students were taken to multiple sites of colonial violence, MacDonald later interviewed a student whose concerns “mirrored my anxieties that I’d experienced at school about not being Māori enough or not being Pākehā enough”.

“But what she said was learning these histories, and learning how violent they were, and the effects that they had on Māori communities – like not speaking te reo and having to assimilate, helped her understand why it was she felt like she didn't fit within these worlds.”

MacDonald said the research uncovered that the teaching and learning process didn't really take the Pākehā students through their own sense of inherited privilege.

“On one hand, it's great to put mātauranga Māori into schools and to ask that that increases ... but if Pākehā don't do the work of decolonising themselves and recognising their own privilege within society and how the school system privileges Pākehā, then it doesn’t sit right with me that we teach mātauranga Māori or Pākehā teachers teach mātauranga Māori, especially without understanding race relations in this country and how it came to be.”