Queer artists respond to Creative New Zealand funding cuts

Playwright Nathan Joe, who was recently appointed creative director of Auckland Pride, wrote an open letter about the impact of Creative New Zealand’s funding cuts. (Image description: Nathan Joe, stands against a concrete wall and looks at the camera with his head tilted. He is wearing a button-up shirt with the Jaws film poster on it.)

Funding that finally gave Auckland Pride the go-ahead to hire a creative director, a role that supports the LGBTQIA+ artists and performers, has been scrapped a year after it was introduced.

At the end of last month, Auckland Pride received news that funding for its creative director role from the Creative New Zealand Arts Grant had been declined. It was Creative New Zealand that had initially enabled this role in 2021.

It isn’t the only group that has been affected, with many across the country losing funding from Creative New Zealand which itself is chronically underfunded, one academic says.

Just a couple of months into the new role, Nathan Joe received news of the cuts and shared an open letter about the impact of the funding decision.

“I entered the role because I believe that the queer and takatāpui artists of our country will lead us towards our vision and reshape our culture. The hope with the creative director role was to build scaffolding and long-term vision around how Auckland Pride could support arts and culture going forward.

“As it stands, it is just another arts project denied and struggling to justify its own existence,” said Joe, who wants to emphasise that this isn’t a Creative New Zealand-specific issue, but one of the wider ecology of the arts in Aotearoa.

RNZ A Colmar Brunton survey found that the median personal annual income for 'creative professionals' is around $36,000 - compared to $52,000 for those earning a wage or salary. It's below the living wage. (Audio first aired May 2019).

Joe’s role as creative director involved liaising with artists to help resource their shows with funding, venues, and opportunities, drawing on his sector knowledge and personal relationships. He said there were three shows lined up for Pride that he that might not have otherwise happened without his help.

Losing funding for his full-time role is “a bit stressful”, but Joe said he remained optimistic. He said no-one knows the constant fight for existence better than the queer and takatāpui community.

“Without fetishising resilience, we can’t wait to realise our vision of an Auckland Pride Festival that upholds the arts and culture of our community, during a time [when] our arts and culture need it the most.”

Joe said he was determined to carry on his role without the funding and without compromising Pride’s vision, especially as this year’s Auckland Pride Festival was cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Our priority at this time is attempting to fill the funding gap that we now face within our budget.” Joe said in his open letter.

Creative Joni Nelson is the co-founder of the new queer theatre collective, Hot Shame, and the now-disbanded queer and trans creative arts organisation, Breaking Boundaries.

Nelson said the arts needed to be prioritised for a funding system to be viable.

Julie Zhu/Supplied Joni Nelson, co-founder of queer theatre collective Hot Shame, says that as an artist you’re never going to feel like you’re getting a piece of the pie, because there’s not enough pie. (Image description: Joni Nelson looks down the camera with her arms crossed. They are wearing a button-up patterned shirt.)

Having had to rely on and spend so many hours applying for funding opportunities to launch projects in the past, they say that without funding bodies like Creative New Zealand, you can’t survive in theatre.

“For all the anger people have with Creative New Zealand, they really do not have enough money to go around and fund our industry moving forward,” they said.

Nelson said the funding structure meant that “you’re only an artist when you’ve got something on the go”.

Supplied James Wenley, lecturer in theatre at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, wants to see the budget allocation to Creative New Zealand increased, with specific pools dedicated to funding queer art. (Image description: James Henley, smiles at the camera in front of the steps at the Aotea Centre. He wears a light blue shirt with a navy blazer and black-rimmed glasses.)

James Wenley, a lecturer in theatre at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, said the enormous work was done by the community on a shoestring budget.

He said the significance of the work the community did was meaningful for the artist and the observer.

“[It can] affirm identity and speak to a whole range of difference experiences, [making] us stronger by being able to engage in the way that arts does in terms of creating empathy for others, in terms of uplifting communities,” he said.

“Our rainbow arts community do so much, but with such little investment. Imagine what could be achieved for visibility, community, healing, and joy if queer arts was specifically and properly funded in Aotearoa.”

Several arts organisations that would usually be recipients of Creative New Zealand funding also missed out on the latest funding round. Some advocates who are disappointed in the funding cut to Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ have called for an inquiry into arts funding decisions.

“This is the real tragedy of how scarce the arts funding landscape currently is … just getting out of the pandemic, there’s just simply not enough money to go around.

“It’s not about money being taken away from Pride necessarily. It’s the fact that Creative New Zealand itself hasn’t been given enough money in order to properly service the arts sector,” Wenley said.

He said the arts sector, and particularly Creative New Zealand, had been “historically and chronically underfunded”, and wanted to see the $16.68 million Government budget allocation, which makes up 0.01% of the Crown’s core expenses, increase with specific funds dedicated to developing and promoting rainbow arts and artists.

“CNZ’s current funding is inadequate to meet the crises of high inflation and cost of living, skill shortages, low wages, decimated reserves, poor mental health and ongoing pandemic uncertainties,” Wenley wrote on Twitter. He said that the Crown’s baseline contribution to Creative New Zealand hasn’t kept up with inflation.

In yesterday’s statement, Creative New Zealand responded to the news that the Ministry of Education would find funding for Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand, funding originally sought from Creative New Zealand.

“While it’s great that a solution has been found for this one organisation, questions remain about other arts organisations and individual artists who find it difficult to mobilise or who don’t have the international pulling power to draw attention to their funding needs.

“We simply can’t meet the demand for our funding, and hard decisions need to be made”.