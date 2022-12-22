Culture played an important part in award-winner's journey

Jef Wong, the supreme winner at the 2022 Best Design Awards, talks about why the design industry is a great place to work.

Being a New Zealand-born Chinese person is an important part of his story, says designer Jef Wong​.

“When I began, there weren't a lot of New Zealand Chinese or Chinese Asian people within the industry,” he says.

He grew up in a traditional Chinese family whose parents moved to Aotearoa from China and Hong Kong for a better life.

Although his parents might have encouraged him and his three siblings into more “traditional jobs” – like law, medicine or accountancy – they weren’t pushy, Wong says.

READ MORE:

* New generation of Pacific leadership recognised in NZ

* New arts hub in central Christchurch provides much needed studio space

* Lindah Lepou on fashion, queer acknowledgement and personal wellbeing

* Meet the man who left Land Rover to design Chinese SUVs



He “fell” into design instead, he says, because, growing up, he loved art and drawing.

“For any creator, when they get into a zone and are drawing, you can do it for hours and hours and you just really passionately love it.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jef Wong was one of the supreme winners at the Best Design Awards.

The 49-year-old from Auckland found that passion at an early age, and this year was named a supreme winner at the 2022 Best Design Awards. But his success hasn’t come without hard work.

In his last year at AUT, where he earned his degree in graphic design, Wong worked for free wherever he could in the industry.

“You go to design school, and it opens up all of these amazing things about stuff you didn't know – typography, design, colour, photography. So it just kind of went from there, really.

“I just really wanted to get in somewhere,” he says. “I started soaking it all in and finding out what this whole industry was about.”

He’s now the executive creative director at Designworks. It’s considered a big studio for Aotearoa with 28 staff, but to Wong, it’s the “perfect size”.

“It just allows us to stay connected to our team a lot more and also handle the type of work that we want to do and the scale of that type of work as well.”

Wong says the new generation of designers are more likely to do their own thing rather than work for a studio which has meant big changes in the industry, with fewer big studios in Aotearoa.

There are a lot of smaller studios breaking out with just a few people which makes the design industry “a bit sort of fractured”.

But on the other hand, the industry is also merging and blending disciplines with regard to design and strategy.

“[Designworks] was doing work within spatial, digital, motion and photography, now we’re focusing on design identity as a thing because that's what we're really good at.”

Having good mentors helped him early in his career, and that’s his main advice for young people wanting a career in design.

“There is huge value in learning from the right people, getting in an environment where you can actually learn and do,” he says.

“I hate to say this, because it sounds a little bit sort of traditional and old, but it's like doing the hard yards on your career.

“Just be keen to be in this industry because it's actually a really cool, awesome industry,” he says. “It's fun, and you get to make things and imagine things and also work with really interesting people.”

Young people who want to make an impact in the design industry should be “hungry”.

“If you want to influence and change it, get involved in a positive way,” he said.

Disclosure: Designworks did Stuff’s rebrand in 2022