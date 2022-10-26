Mana whenua rep turns back on Ka Mate haka; is it offensive or not?

Robbie Hawkins performs the Ka Mate haka from the public gallery at Sir Tim Shadbolt's final council meeting in September.

With a swivel of her chair, an Invercargill mana whenua representative turned her back on a haka made world-famous by the All Blacks highlighting her offence to the haka being performed.

In honouring Sir Tim Shadbolt at his last council meeting as mayor, a member of the public, Robbie Hawkins, performed the Ka Mate haka. But unbeknown to him, council Waihōpai Rūnaka representative Evelyn Cook turned her back from her seat around the council table.

Following the meeting, Cook said: “At the [council] meeting, I turned my back on the group as I believed the haka was inappropriate and that turning my back would provide the least disruptive response.”

The haka celebrates an incident in the life of Te Rauparaha, a chief from Ngāti Toa, and notorious within Kāi Tahu for various violent attacks, including at Kaikōura, Kaiapoi and Ōnawe, Cook said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks have performed the Ka Mate haka before games since 1888.

Cook said her views were shaped by information from the late Robert Agrippa Moengaroa Whaitiri, Upoko Awarua, Ngāi Tahu, Kelly Davis-Te Maire, Upoko Te Rūnanga o Waihao, amongst others. Included was information from a descendant of one of the young women who was sent south to be safe from Te Rauparaha’s incursions into Te Wai Pounamu, Cook said.

Kaumātua and former Waihōpai Rūnaka representative Michael Skerrett said he had been made aware of what Cook did, and he personally believed she was wrong to do so.

Skerrett said Te Rauparaha had taken prisoners but released them and peace was then made through marriages.

“So we shouldn’t be carrying on like that. A lot might not know we shouldn’t be doing that because peace was made.”

“A lot of people may not know the history properly,” Skerrett said.

Skerrett was confident there was not widespread offence amongst southern Māori when the Ka Mate haka was performed.

Robyn Edie Invercargill City Council mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook.

Hawkins hailed from the North Island, which connected him to the haka Ka Mate.

He was aware of the history behind the haka but said no one had previously taken offence when he had performed it, prior to Cook turning her back to him.

The All Blacks first performed the haka during a tour of Britain and Australia in 1888 and New Zealand Rugby has no plans to change it on learning it may be considered offensive to some Māori.

New Zealand Rugby’s Kaihautū Māori Luke Crawford said: “NZR is always cognisant of tribal histories and provide advice across rugby to ensure no offence is caused through the use of te ao Māori concepts, processes or practices such as haka. We are comfortable with our position around the respectful use of the haka Ka Mate, but it’s not rugby’s place to comment on matters pertaining to tribal whakapapa, so we would respectfully and appropriately leave this to iwi/hapū and te ao Māori.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Robbie Hawkins performs the Ka Mate haka from the public gallery at Sir Tim Shadbolt's final Invercargill City council committee meeting as Invercargill's mayor.

Dr Arini Loader, a lecturer at Victoria University specialises in 19th-century materials written in Māori and had extensively studied Te Rauparaha.

Loader respected Cook’s views on Te Rauparaha, and in turn the haka Ka Mate.

“[Cook] is responding to a specific historic context and Māori have long memories,” she said.

Loader believed there was a broader issue attached to the haka Ka Mate.

She would love for New Zealand’s education system to allow for te reo Māori to be spoken freely and used in the classroom, as well as have an extensive haka/waiata repertoire.

“So that one part of one haka attributed to one man (Te Rauparaha) [is] not being used at almost every event and occasion you can think of.

“I'm sure our ancestors would have wanted that for us. For us all.”