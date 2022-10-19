Greens call for 'immediate action' to close pay gap

The Government should immediately introduce pay transparency legislation and raise the minimum wage to the same level as the living wage, the Green Party says.

The call comes after a Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission inquiry into the Pacific pay gap found that Pasifika women are the lowest income earners in New Zealand.

The report showed the annual income for Pasifika women is, on average, 25% less than that of their Pākehā male colleagues.

Green MP Jan Logie said the Government should ensure the Fair Pay Agreements Bill is passed as soon as possible to close the gender and ethnic pay gap in Aotearoa.

READ MORE:

* It is time to speak up on the pay gap

* We made a law to stop sexism impacting pay - but we forgot about racism

* Pasifika are volunteering over 14,000 hours a week - and other reasons you should be concerned about fair pay

* Can pay transparency reduce the gender pay gap?



Logie said these are the first priorities for the Government in response to the commission’s report, Voices of Pacific People: Eliminating Pay Gaps, that was released last week.

According to the inquiry, the gender pay gay in New Zealand is at 9.1%.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jan Logie says Māori, Pacific and other ethnic minorities should have more money for food, to pay the bills and provide for their families.

“For every $1 a Pākehā man earns, a Pākehā woman earns 89c, an Asian man and a Māori man get 86c, an Asian woman receives 83c, a Pacific man and a Māori woman both earn 81c and a Pacific woman gets 75c.

“The chorus of voices calling for mandatory pay gap reporting is now so loud the only option the Government has is to act,” Logie said.

“Businesses, unions, community groups and the Human Rights Commission are all saying the same thing: pay transparency legislation will change people’s lives for the better.

“It is hard to think of a more popular decision the Government could take right now, so let’s just get on with it.”

Logie said work was started on pay transparency two years ago by then minister for women Julie Anne Genter, who wrote to the Council of Trade Unions and Business New Zealand confirming that the Government would progress work on pay transparency.

But since 2020, very little had happened, Logie said.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Members of the Mind the Gap campaign cut a cake on Parliament's forecourt, designed to represent what women and some ethnic groups miss out on due to a pay gap.

“Aotearoa should be a place of equal pay for equal work,” Logie said.

“Our colleagues, friends and neighbours should not be forced to work for less simply because of where they are from.

“For too long, successive governments have allowed employers to take advantage of Pasifika workers.”

Led by the Equal Employment Opportunities (EEO) Commissioner, Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo, the inquiry looked into why the pay gap exists and what needed to be done to close it

“Pacific women earn, on average, $24,671 less than Pākehā men – that’s $474 a week,” Saunoamaali’i said.

“Due to the pay gap, Pacific women are effectively working for free from October 3 till the end of the year.”

Saunoamaali’i said it would take 20 years and billions of dollars to close the Pacific pay gap in New Zealand.

A campaign calling on the Government to legislate mandatory reporting of gender and ethnic pay gaps delivered a petition with 8000 signatures to Parliament last week.

Associate Minister for Workplace Relations Priyanca Radhakrishnan was questioned in Parliament on Tuesday about what she was doing to reduce the Pacific pay gap.

Supplied Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo says its report, Voices of Pacific People: Eliminating Pay Gaps, also sheds light on the lived experiences of Pacific workers while exploring what the Government, employers and unions need to do to urgently address pay inequity in NZ.

Radhakrishnan said the Government was committed to closing the gender and ethnic pay gaps, though there was “no silver bullet”.

She said the Government was considering whether a pay transparency regime would be beneficial.

Logie said the rules put in place by government after government had “allowed a race to the bottom for wages”, with Pasifika and Māori missing out on fair pay for their work.

“The Human Rights Commission shows this is happening with racism, unconscious bias and workplace discrimination all contributing to poorer workplace outcomes for Pacific, Māori and ethnic people,” Logie said.

“Now is the time for the Government to step in and take immediate action. At a time of rising living costs, this would make a real and lasting difference to people's lives.”

Logie said Māori, Pacific and other ethnic minorities should have more money for food, to pay the bills, and provide for their families.