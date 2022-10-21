Niue Language Week: Niuean artist blends Vagahau Niue with R&B for new single

“Matike a, matike a, mata ki luga ua liu ki tua.” Get up, look up, don’t look back.

That’s the message Niuean singer and songwriter Eunique Ikiua, also known as Heiressofthegame, has for her fellow Niuean youth across Aotearoa.

Deploying the school motto of none other than Niue High School, Ikiua has recorded her first professional song and accompanying music video, and included a verse in her native Vagahau Niue (Niue language).

The song, Blessed, was meant to be her first professional track all in English, actually. But she got stuck, and turned to her mother tongue for guidance.

Ikiua, 23, has been composing Niuean music since her first year of high school. Her mother, Meleua Ikiua, was – and still is – the ASB Polyfest Niue Stage coordinator, and quickly encouraged her daughter to start composing for the Niuean performances.

She also rerecorded old or traditional Niuean songs for a modern era. Ikiua wrote new music each year until she left high school, and got interested in writing more hip hop and R&B style music too.

Blessed is Ikiua’s first professionally made song, produced with the help of New Zealand on Air.

“I wrote it in my last semester at Otago University, and it’s a celebration song,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Eunique Ikiua is a young Niuean singer and songwriter, and has recently released a song with a verse in Vagahau Niue.

“I was there for four and a half years, and it was a love letter to all that study and remembering my ‘why.’ Pursuing higher education was always the dream that my tupuna had for me, so being able to graduate was such a highlight. I felt blessed.”

It’s an homage to one of her favourite songs released when she was still in high school: Six60’s Don’t Forget Your Roots.

She filmed the music video in the Ariki Community House where she and other young Niueans spend a lot of their time, and tried to document her upbringing.

And while the song did well on Spotify and on Youtube, she didn’t expect major radio stations Niue and Mai FM to pick it up and start playing her song, with a verse in Vagahau Niue no less, live on air.

“You know when your family and friends share your stuff you think oh, you’re just sharing it to be nice,” Ikiua laughed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff “I am very much an impact person, that is what motivates me - what can I add to the world that makes a difference,” Eunique Ikiua said.

“But when the professional radio big dogs start playing it you think oh, this is serious! I need to invest good time into this.”

Ikiua studied economics, politics and finance at the University of Otago, and today she is an intern at Microsoft in Auckland in the public sector team.

But the boost of confidence from her song making airwaves has her sure she won’t be giving up contemporary songwriting anytime soon.

“I am very much an impact person, that is what motivates me - what can I add to the world that makes a difference,” she said.

“My commitment to and my passion for music will never die, and the same goes for Vagahau Niue. I will always try my best to incorporate Vagahau Niue where appropriate, which is 99.9% of the time!

Ikiua said of all her young relatives, she’s the only one who speaks Vagahau Niue fluently here in New Zealand – the rest are in Niue.

“I grew up quite immersed in the culture, and so I didn’t realise how privileged I was,” she said.

She wants to help other Niuean artists get their own music out there, particularly if it can help get Vagahau Niue out in public more.