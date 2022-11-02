Boxing clever: The Taranaki whānau determined to set their own destiny

Cory and Chiemi Dean are determined to give their kids chances they never had, and boxing has given them just that.

Jumping into the ring of a boxing academy in one of the most deprived areas of New Plymouth was a leap of faith for the Dean whānau, but the decision changed their lives.

Cory Dean, who has lived in Marfell his entire life, said word soon spread about police constable Nelson Polutu’s move to base the academy in the heart of what he described as “the hood” back in 2015.

He, and wife Chiemi whom he met at New Plymouth’s Spotwood College when she was an exchange student from Japan, lived right across the road from where it was originally based and thought it would be a good opportunity for their children, Arohaina and Huriwaka, to learn self-defence.

Seven years later, the siblings made history in 2022 when they won National Boxing Championship titles on the same day.

READ MORE:

* Spark Sport hits minor snag as 88,000 tune in for Australia vs Fiji Rugby World Cup coverage

* Commonwealth Games coverage attracts criticism

* Brockie: Females win at life expectancy



Huriwaka, 13, claimed the Cadet 42kg division, while Arohaina, 15, took out the Junior Female 54kg title.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Dean whānau first joined the Marfell boxing academy in 2015, and it helped transform their lives. From left, Huriwaka, Cory (dad) Ataahuaa (the couple’s niece), Chiemi (mum), Arohaina, and Kitana (the couple’s niece).

Out of 30 boxers, Huriwaka was also named best cadet.

This year’s success in the ring for Arohaina represented her second national title, after she won the national 52kg division in 2020.

supplied/Box Office Boxing Boxing coach Jacob Rapira with Huriwaka, who took out a title, and was named the best cadet boxer at the recent national champs. (File Photo)

From the early days at the academy, Chiemi said she saw benefits almost immediately for her children as they started to get fitter.

“It was good for our whole community,” Cory said.

Ever since, work and family commitments have been planned around boxing training and tournaments.

The couple’s nieces, Kitana, 13, and Ataahuaa, 12, now live with them, and are also part of the academy, which is currently based out of Box Office Boxing gym in New Plymouth.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff From left, Senior Constable Nelson Polutu, Arohaina, Huriwaka, Ataahuaa, and Kitana.

When they aren’t there, Cory trains them in his spare time at home.

He said the academy provided a different path for the family, and one which helped them “break the cycle” and determine their own destiny.

“We’re not perfect, we have our ups and downs. But that’s our job at the end of the day to make it happen,” he said.

Cory said there were a “lot of families like us, who are grinding and trying to steer their family in the right direction to succeed.

“We’re going to keep doing this until the wheels fall off.”

Cory’s unfailing commitment to reap as many benefits from the opportunities being part of the academy has given his family has rubbed off on his son.

supplied/Box Office Boxing Arohaina Dean, seen here with Rapira, won the Junior Female 54kg division at this year’s national champs. (File Photo)

Huriwaka wants to see how far he can progress in the sport, as it would be his dream to turn professional or head to the Olympics.

Spurred on by the style of his boxing idol Floyd Mayweather, Huriwaka has also had the chance to train with homegrown stars like Olympian David Nyika in the past thanks to his time in the academy.

“I think he gradually fell in love with the sport as time went on,” Cory said.

Meanwhile, Arohaina is taking some time out from the ring, as she is keen to look at getting into the workforce.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Dean whānau are grateful for the support they have received from police and the Box Office gym crew over the years.

Whatever the future holds, Cory said being part of the academy had played an important role in helping shape their family’s goals and direction.

“It’s just focus and working together and wanting these kids to succeed where we haven’t.”

Polutu, who is currently on secondment to Stratford-based youth service Tutaki, said Cory and Chiemi were amongst the stalwart group of parents who were always by the side of their tamariki at training.

“These guys have done an amazing job themselves by laying a foundation for their kids to flourish.”