Human rights watchdog disputes global data on NZ pay gap

The Human Rights Commission says data on New Zealand’s gender pay gap, released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is inaccurate and must be corrected.

This comes after the commission’s Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry revealed last week the “disparity was hovering between 9% and 9.2%.”

According to the OECD, the pay gap in Aotearoa between men and women was 4.58% in 2020 and 6.7% in 2021 and showed New Zealand is one of the best-performing countries.

But Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo said that is not the case.

Saunoamaali’i said the inquiry, Voices of Pacific People: Eliminating Pay Gaps, was conducted between July 2021 and August this year.

The report, she said, sheds light on the lived experiences of Pacific workers while exploring what the Government, employers and unions need to do to urgently address pay inequity in NZ.

The inquiry found that Pasifika women are the lowest income earners in New Zealand – their annual income is, on average, 25% less than the Pākehā men.

“If anyone is looking at the OECD’s 4.58% figure in 2020 and sees our latest data stating the pay gap is at 9% thereabouts will assume that in 12 months – between 2020 when the OECD stats were released and our inquiry started in 2021 – the pay gap in Aotearoa has doubled,” Saunoamaali’i said.

“That is not the case. It’s never been at 4.5% at anytime. It also depends on the year that data comes in. Our data could be the latest data. Colombia's could have been four years ago.

"It's a nice sort of snapshot to keep in mind, but I don't think the OECD's figures are accurate. What's accurate are the figures from Stats NZ because that's current and the 9% is our average, and the average in Aotearoa is Pakeha."

The OECD is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries including New Zealand, and was founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

The OECD said it uses an alternative measure to the gender pay gap called the gender wage gap (GWG) to compare the difference in men’s and women’s wages across its member states.

“The GWG only measures the difference between the median hourly wages of men and women who work full-time, whereas the gender pay gap (GPG) includes part-time workers,” it said.

“Using the GWG as a measure, New Zealand has one of the lowest pay gaps in the OECD. In the 2020/2021 year, New Zealand’s GWG was 6.7%.

“Some economists have theorised that our GWG is so low because New Zealand has a minimum wage, and this raises the wages of women in lower-paying jobs,” the OECD said.

Supplied Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo says the OECD data on NZ’s pay gap is incorrect.

But Commissioner Saunoamaali’i said the OECD stats were not an “accurate reflection” of the situation in Aotearoa.

"It doesn't sound correct to me because that's assuming every country is using the same measure. The pay gap in NZ has been hovering around 9% in the last four years. I would pay more attention to our data than the OECD,” she said.

"It would have been great if it was 4% and if that were the case, wouldn't we see more women CEOs, directors in the private sector? That's what you would expect. But that's not the reality and that's why I don't pay much attention to the OECD figures.

"Our average has dropped to 9% from 10% in the last four years. When you combine gender and ethnicity, that's when you see Pacific drop to 20-something percent, again depending on where you measure.

"It's really important to look beneath the average. That's where you capture the inequity."

Saunoamaali’i said she was concerned at the OECD data because internationally, “New Zealand is being portrayed as one of the best-performing countries when it comes to the pay gap. And it’s not.”

She said the media needed to highlight this for what it is.

"It's misleading the NZ public. False pretence where there's paradise compared to all the other countries that there's this amazing number 4, but the reality is a lot uglier.

"We're supposed to be this fair, equal paradise compared to the rest of the world. We've got children going hungry every day in south Auckland. That's the reality, hence the urgency to address this, not because we want to look good to everybody else. Who cares what the world thinks about us?

"It's about those children going hungry, people who are homeless, people who are working two, three jobs just to get by, and they've got their oldest child looking after the young ones at home. That's the reality for Pacific families."

The Human Rights Commission said the Government must act now to address pay inequity in Aotearoa.