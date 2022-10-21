Northland rangatahi to benefit from new Māori STEMM academy

Associate Education Minister, Kelvin Davis, says Māori are currently under-represented in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics and mātauranga sectors.

It’s been touted as the way of the future and now students in Te Tai Tokerau are set to learn more about science, technology, engineering, mathematics and mātauranga (STEMM).

The Pūhoro STEMM Academy, which currently operates in nine regions throughout the country has today expanded into Northland.

Associate Education Minister, Kelvin Davis, said it was an important step for Māori who were currently under-represented in STEMM.

“The Pūhoro way is a by Māori for Māori way,” he said in a statement.

“Its expansion into Tai Tokerau is a significant milestone for a kaupapa Māori approach that seeks to improve equitable access for rangatahi Māori into science and technology related pathways.”

Pūhoro STEMM Academy was launched in 2016 - a response to the low engagement of Māori in related careers.

It works to support rangatahi Māori into these careers through programmes, industry opportunities, connections to internships and employment opportunities.

The academy had seen significant growth in the past two years, said Davis, having engaged more than 1500 rangatahi in 54 schools and kura to date.

“Pūhoro is an example of the Pathways Programme in action. I am proud of the success it has achieved for our rangatahi Māori and congratulate it on its growth into Tai Tokerau.”

Davis said he looked forward to seeing the continued success of Pūhoro throughout Aotearoa.