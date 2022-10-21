The failure to close health inequities is costing the country millions, new research has found

The ongoing and unaddressed health inequity for Māori is costing hundreds of millions of dollars according to a new Indigenous-led study.

It revealed inequity directly cost the health system $39.9 million per year with substantial additional costs from ‘ambulatory sensitive hospitalisations’ and outpatient care.

When the indirect cost of lost years of life and low wages were added, mainly borne by Māori whānau, the cost skyrocketed to more than $860 million.

Māori were also found to be significantly under-utilising primary health care, which includes GP visits, which created an annual saving to the health system of $49.4 million per year.

“The most concerning finding is that the Primary Care system actually saves money by under-serving Maori…” said co-author, Professor Rhema Vaithianathan in a statement.

“Not surprisingly, the under-serving in primary care has a flow on effect in the hospital sector where Māori have excessive rates of avoidable admissions.”

STUFF What are Māori health inequities? The Ministry of Health lists them. (First published June 2019.)

Professor Vaithianathan said there had been an ongoing problem with the fact that while Te Whatu Ora owned hospitals, primary care was a privately owned system.

The business case for primary care to reduce inequity was simply not there, argued Professor Vaithianathan, and it could be worth reviewing how that care was funded.

Another of the co-authors, Dr Sarah-Jane Paine, said in a statement the study helped to quantify the cost inaction for decision makers and documented a breach of Indigenous rights.

“This study also highlights that some parts of the health sector have no financial incentives to rectify Indigenous inequities in utilisation, for example primary care.”

“Ultimately, the net impact for the government health sector is that it saves millions per year in under servicing Māori, even when excess hospitalisations are taken into account."

The authors did stress the cost estimates within the study were conservative, but said it was clear the cost of inequity was mainly borne by indigenous communities rather than the health system.

Auckland University of Technology Associate Professor Jacquie Kidd said the research was hugely important and showed the true consequences of health inequities for Māori.

"We have known for a long time that whānau feel a significant financial burden when a loved one is unwell and needs awhi and manaaki, as well as the costs associated with accessing care and treatment,” Kidd said.

“This is in addition to the more tangible results such as the loss of work, and either premature retirement or early death. Understanding the dollar cost of such health inequities is vital to holding the health care sector accountable for generations of inaction. We should prioritise further research of this type so we can measure progress in our health equity efforts."

The new study comes more than a year after a report by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) which found it would take 100 years before Māori life expectancy catches up with Pākehā and the wealthiest 10 per cent of New Zealanders will live a decade longer than the poorest 10 per cent due to failures by successive governments to adequately address the inequities in the health system.