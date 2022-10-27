Dr Hinemoa Elder on science catching up to indigenous wisdom

Māori psychiatrist Dr Hinemoa Elder, sitting in front of an audience of more than 300 at a packed Theatre Royal, is calm and collected.

The best-selling author of Aroha, Māori wisdom for a contented life lived in harmony with our planet, has written a new book, Wawata, and it’s this that she was in Nelson to speak about as part of the Nelson Arts Festival in a talk facilitated by Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua) on Sunday.

Her eyes glitter as she tells stories from the pukapuka (book) about well-endowed tūpuna (ancestors), raucous, joyful tales that speak on many levels – about Māori forthrightness and humour, about the way women look at their own bodies.

Elder (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu) has written Wawata primarily for women, but it’s when a tāne Māori (Māori man) gets up to ask her a question about how he can support wāhine (women) through the patriarchy that Elder is put on the spot.

The man, who described himself as “naive” and “ignorant”, asked what he could do to support women in the patriarchy, how to empower them, and what role he could play as a tāne (man).

The question was unexpected and appreciated by the audience of mostly women.

Supplied/Stuff Wawata â Moon Dreaming: Daily wisdom guided by Hina, the MÄori Moon by Dr Hinemoa Elder (Penguin, $30)

“Anyone who knows this man's mother, aunties, sisters, please let them know what a fabulous Māori man we have here,” Elder said.

Elder advised a “lot of self awareness and an ongoing practice of vigilance”.

In terms of pointers, she said men might want to give thought to “how you guys talk about, think about, act, behave,” towards wāhine.

They also might reflect on how they managed feedback from wāhine “who say something they didn't appreciate about how you were around them, and – I'm telling this to everybody, not just this tāne here – how we all manage our egos around getting feedback about ourselves that we find quite uncomfortable about, parts of ourselves that we're not that proud of, that we want to improve, recognising that we're all growing and learning and becoming the best that we can be,” Elder said.

“I think the other thing I would say you, e hoa (friend), is to not be too hard on yourself.”

Elder said she could see from resources from te ao Māori (the Māori world) the importance of connectivity with the natural world, Papatūānuku (Earth mother), Tangaroa (God of the sea), Te Wao Tapu Nui a Tāne – the sacred forest of Tāne.

“When we are more connected to our planet, our Mother Earth, as Māori in particular but I would also argue that that's true for everybody, we feel better.

“I saw in The Guardian this morning, there's an article showing that, (again conventional science takes a while to catch up to indigenous wisdom), that young people's mental health is better ... when our young people are engaged in activities in the natural world.”

Elder said Wawata was not a book “about happiness and being happy every day”, which wasn’t a goal she personally aspired to.

Instead, her writing provides a bridge for connectivity, a way of reconciling modern demands with good days and bad, building that “kete (basket) of understanding our emotions and that emotions do ebb and flow.”

That was a message that came across a crowded theatre, with wisdom and warmth and a twinkle in Elder’s eye.