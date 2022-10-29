Andrew Little delivers Crown apology to Ngāti Maru for Treaty breaches

When Ngāti Maru receive its formal apology from the Crown, it will represent a significant moment for the whole region.

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little has delivered the Crown apology to Ngāti Maru for its historic breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

A ceremony was held at Te Upoko o te Whenua Marae at Tarata, Taranaki, hosted by Ngāti Maru, where the Crown also returned land titles to the iwi.

“It is a privilege to deliver the Crown apology to Ngāti Maru kanohi ki te kanohi here at Tarata to honour the commitment the Crown has made to the iwi as part of our renewed partnership,” Andrew Little said in a press release.

“The Crown Apology is usually delivered at the Deed of Settlement signing, but the pandemic restrictions at that time meant many Ngāti Maru were not able to attend. I made a commitment to Ngāti Maru that we would have a separate event in their rohe so as many Ngāti Maru as possible could witness this significant moment in our history.”

To recognise the day’s events, Ngāti Maru has named the day ‘Te Pūaotanga mai o Maru i te Atatū – the reawakening and re-emergence of Ngāti Maru’.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Treaty of Waitangi negotiations minister Andrew Little delivered the apology at Te Upoko o te Whenua Marae at Tarata, hosted by Ngāti Maru.

Little handed Ngāti Maru rangatahi framed copies of land titles returned through their Treaty settlement.

The Crown has acknowledged a number of acts and omissions of Te Tiriti/the Treaty of Waitangi in regard to its treatment of Ngāti Maru, including its unjust and indiscriminate raupatu (confiscation) of half their tribal lands, the unjust treatment and exile of Ngāti Maru peoples, its unconscionable actions at Parihaka, and actions which rendered the iwi almost completely landless.

“I am pleased that this day has come and I was finally able to fulfil my commitment to deliver this apology to so many people who have waited so long.

“This final step marks a day of restoration, partnership, and it is my sincere hope that this settlement brings a vibrant future for all Ngāti Maru.”